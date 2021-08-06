Meghan Markle’s is gorgeous

Meghan Markle he had an intense year, from the publication of his first children’s book to obtaining a mega deal with Netflix and the reception of the daughter Lilibet born on June 4. However, instead of taking some rest for her 40th birthday, the Duchess of Sussex used her platform Archewell to launch 40×40, an initiative in support of unemployed women. For the video, the duchess kept her sober and natural appearance, in line with the rest of her Californian wardrobe shown so far, wearing a white ribned tank top and letting her jewelry speak to make a declaration of love.

The Duchess’s look in the video presentation was as always impeccable. Meghan Markle, videotaking from an office in her Home in Montecito, wore a soothing blend of neutrals, including an ivory sweater, riby white tank top, linen trousers and décolleté Manolo Blahnik in brown suede. The A’s90s they confirm themselves as one of the most loved moments by the fashion world, which cyclically returns to be inspired by the trends of this century that, (also) thanks to its icons – from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Aniston to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Kate Moss -, has forever revolutionized the aesthetics of subsequent generations. So, after the bucket hat and micro cardigans, Summer 2021 welcomed the great return of the white ribed tank top, a classic beloved for its simplicity, genderless charm and super casual style.

Easy to match, comfortable and practical, the white tank top it is already among the favorite garments of It-girl and models, who show off it widely on the most varied occasions. With a classic jeans or baggy trousers in fluorescent shades. The total white look proposed by Meghan Markle is also a winning choice. That the tank top is the new essential of dailywear? We believe so. To attract attention, however, were also the accessories worn by Meghan.

It’s no secret to real fans that jewelry is more than just an ornament. From the brooches of the Queen Elizabeth to the necklaces of Kate Middleton, royal clothing is distinct and decisive, especially when it comes to accessories. Whether it’s a nod to the past or new sentimentality, a deep dive into the meaning behind the actual jewels makes many fascinating backstories. That’s why, when Meghan Markle she appeared in the video for her birthday, her necklaces immediately caught our attention. Harry’s wife has a passion for custom jewelry, those that have a special meaning for her, that represent something or tell a story. These are bijoux made by Los Angeles designer Logan Hollowell. Both necklaces feature constellations, one of Taurus and one of Gemini, made of 14k gold and diamonds. The jewels are a sweet and delicate tribute to her two sons: a Taurus necklace for Archie’s zodiac sign (May 6) and a Gemini necklace for Lilibet (June 4). A very sweet gesture on the part of the family lioness.

