Meghan Markle’s latest news

Meghan Markle has begged fans to upload her birthday poem, but only 200 have it so far

The Duchess of Sussex has released a glittering comedy video to celebrate her 40th birthday – and in it she has launched a new initiative called 40 x 40.

She sees the duchess asking listeners, including Adele and Stella McCartney, as well as members of the audience, to donate their time to “help women get back into the labour market”.

And in a post on his Archewell website, he asked for a birthday present for one of his fans, for them to share a ready-made Instagram post with the hashtag #40×40 and #CompassionInAction.

The artwork of the publications includes a poem that reads: “For women who give everything, we give our time. Are you with us?”

The site also offered a suggested comment for people that said: “To celebrate the Duchess of Sussex’s 40th birthday, I dedicate 40 minutes of mentorship or service to a cause that interests me.

“Join me in donating your time. Together, we can contribute to a global wave of compassion and positive change.”

However, The Sun Online analyzed Instagram posts within 24 hours of the video’s release and found only 217 public posts that shared the short poem drawn by Meghan using the hashtag 40×40.