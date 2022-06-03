Meghan Markle’s makeup artist reveals how the royals like their makeup

Mary Greenwell has worked with the most famous faces in the world. She has been the Meghan Markle’s makeup artist, Cate Blanchett, Linda Evangelista, Emilia Clarke, Amanda Seyfried and Lily James (to name a few). He was one of the leading members of the glam team of Princess Diana (creating her makeup look for the first Vogue cover photo shoot and for countless high-profile events that followed). So it’s no surprise that a generation later, she’s still a royal favorite and Meghan Markle trust him with the preparation for the important moments in which you need your best face. Like Diana, Mary helped prepare Meghan for her own photo shoot for the magazine. Vanity Fair in September 2017, in the exciting run-up to their engagement in November.

Spending time so close to these women before turning points in their lives and careers is an intimate experience. An experience for which, after decades of work, Mary is well prepared. Her blend of classic and beautiful makeup with a fresh and modern twist is what has made her a veteran in the exclusive beauty agendas of the rich, famous and royalty. But with her trademark white hair, so full of secrets from what has been a long and eventful career, we ask Mary, the Meghan Markle’s makeup artistto give us a few beauty tips.

How do you make up your high-end clients?

It is always a collaboration and it develops as we work, starting from the client’s vision to develop the beauty look with the stylist and complementing the shades, shape and texture of the outfit to achieve a perfect final look.

How do royals like their makeup?

It’s all about creating a polished look. The key is smooth skin that appears flawless and natural both in person and on camera. To achieve this, I would use a light, satiny coverage for foundation and focus on areas and blemishes that need extra coverage with a concealer for a more natural finish. My favorite concealer right now is Seamless Concealer from ICONIC London. His formula is creamy and buildable, so it works wonders on any blemishes and dark circles. I apply it to the skin and blend it directly with my fingers to create a custom coverage.

The make-up real is also not about trends, but about classic and timeless beauty. Therefore, to create a fresh, naturally luminous look, I would avoid high-impact or shimmery highlighters and use a blush radiant, beautifully lifting the complexion. Using your fingers, use a liquid or cream formula like ICONIC London’s Sheer Blush for soft, lightweight color that blends seamlessly into the complexion. I would then use a small amount of illuminator at the highest points cheekbones, and would reapply a liquid formula. Liquid formulas blend into the skin and, if needed, a loose powder can be dusted on oily areas of the face to prevent shine.