Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and Mariah Carey talk about their biracial identities in a new podcast

(CNN) – Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, launched the second episode of her “Archetypes” podcast this week and her guest was Mariah Carey.

The women discussed their biracial identities.

Carey shared with Meghan how as a young woman she moved frequently, while feeling trapped between the black and white sides of the city.

“I didn’t fit in anywhere,” Carey recalled.

Meghan mentioned an interview she had read of actress Halle Berry in which she argued that because she was a darker color, she was treated as a black woman, not a biracial woman.

“And I think for us it’s very different because we’re light-skinned,” Meghan said. “They don’t treat you like a black woman. They don’t treat you like a white woman. You sort of fit in the middle.”

Meghan told Carey that she only really started to be treated as a black woman when her relationship with Prince Harry began.

“I always thought it must be okay to say I’m mixed,” Carey said. “Like that should be okay to say. But people want you to pick one.”

Meghan and Carey chatted for the second episode of the Duchess of Sussex’s podcast on Spotify, which debuted last week with an interview with Serena Williams. Next week’s episode will feature comedian Mindy Kaling.

Following its debut, “Archetypes” climbed to No. 1 on the Spotify podcast charts, beating out “The Joe Rogan Experience.” Its launch came two years after Spotify announced an exclusive deal with Archewell Audio, an audio production company founded by Prince Harry and Meghan. In 2020, the pair launched a Christmas podcast on Spotify, their first podcast as part of the deal.

