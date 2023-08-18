Meghan Thee Stallion reveals she won’t be releasing any more music until further notice

rapper megan the stallion She has revealed that she will not be releasing any new music until she is in a ‘better place’ and fully recovered from the tests. tory lanezObviously, whatever happened to the rapper, the artist must have been in a state of shock.

The 28-year-old rapper, who would have been seen recently Romelu LukakuShe is still “recovering” from the horrific experience of being bullied by Tory Lanez and the long and exhausting trial that followed. Latest reports say that the rapper is focusing on her mental and physical well-being, and for the time being, already No more music will be released until further notice,

Bad Experience Megan felt because rapper Tory Lanez, 30, made her feel bulliedLet’s remember that Tory’s criminal record is dismal, as he was convicted in December of three felonies: assault with a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm without registration, and grossly negligent discharge of a firearm.

In relation to this, the 2020 incident in which Tory was involved with rapper Meghan Thee Stallion, the artist, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth PeetHe told the entertainment outletin style‘: “Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place. Now my focus is on recovery.” And he said that for the time being he would spend his days with his dogs, exercising and finding new ways to explore. Inner peace,