Meghan Trainor wrote songs for Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, Tim McGraw and more

Most people know Meghan Trainor for her hit songs like “All About That Bass” and “Like I’m Gonna Use You.” But in addition to his own music, Trainor has also written songs for other artists, including unexpected artists, like Jennifer Lopez.

Meghan Trainor wrote Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ain’t Your Mama’

In 2016, Trainor had a songwriting credit on Jennifer Lopez’s single “Ain’t Your Mama.” The song also featured songwriting credits from prolific producers R. City, Dr. Luke, Lunchmoney Lewis and Cirkut.

Trainor recounted his experience working with J. Lo in a 2016 interview with Digital Spy.

“I texted her the song and she had no idea — she thought I made it by myself at my house, which a lot of people think because I do that,” Trainor said.

“I texted him and said, ‘Do you like the song? and she said, ‘I love the song, my kid loves the song — he’s played me five times already, so I know it’s a hit — when can I cut it? so I immediately said, “Anytime!” » ”

She wrote Fifth Harmony’s ‘Sledgehammer’

Meghan Trainor participated in some of Fifth Harmony’s first songs as a group after their debut on The X Factor. On their debut album Reflection, Trainor had writing credits on “Suga Mama”, “Brave Honest Beautiful” and “Sledgehammer”. “Sledgehammer” became the group’s first song to reach the top 40, while Trainor was featured on the empowering “Brave Honest Beautiful.”

She wrote ‘Road Less Traveled’ by Lauren Alaina

In 2017, Trainor lent her songwriting prowess to the country singer and american idol finalist Lauren Alaina. Trainor co-wrote “Road Less Traveled,” the title track from his 2017 album of the same name.

Alaina co-wrote the song with Trainor and songwriter Jesse Frasure after Alaina faced bulimia in her personal life.

“It was just one of those days when I went to write with two of my good friends, and I was super comfortable, and the message of the song is so important to me and what we say in the song is so important to me,” Alaina said in a statement about the song. “And I know Meghan has done a really good job with her artistry encouraging people, and that’s what it’s all about. »

She wrote ‘Painkiller’ for Jason Derulo

Trainor made a guest appearance on Jason Derulo’s song “Painkiller” from his 2015 album Everything is 4. On the song, she gave her own version of Derulo’s classic song intro where he sings his name.

“She and the producer were in the room and were like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’ and I was like, ‘No, I’m not doing that anymore, it’s retired,'” Derulo told MTV News about the record. treat. “And then the intro came and she did it and I was like, ‘That’s kind of dope. « »

Trainor has also written for Sabrina Carpenter, Rascal Flatts and Tim McGraw

In 2014, Trainor contributed writing to Sabrina Carpenter’s debut single “Can’t Blame a Girl For Trying” from her debut album of the same name.

That same year, she teamed up with Rascal Flatts to help write their song “I Like the Sound of That.”

In 2017, she bolstered her country music cred by penning “Roll the Dice,” a collaboration between Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Trainor has also written songs for Jason Mraz, Michael Bublé and CNCO.

