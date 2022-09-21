Entertainment

Meghan Trainor wrote songs for Jennifer Lopez, Sabrina Carpenter, Tim McGraw and more

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 3 minutes read

Most people know Meghan Trainor for her hit songs like “All About That Bass” and “Like I’m Gonna Use You.” But in addition to his own music, Trainor has also written songs for other artists, including unexpected artists, like Jennifer Lopez.

Meghan Trainor | Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Meghan Trainor wrote Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Ain’t Your Mama’

In 2016, Trainor had a songwriting credit on Jennifer Lopez’s single “Ain’t Your Mama.” The song also featured songwriting credits from prolific producers R. City, Dr. Luke, Lunchmoney Lewis and Cirkut.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 26 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Get to know the inside of Michelle Rodríguez’s Ferrari

8 mins ago

Christophe Galtier dithyrambic towards Neymar

8 mins ago

Selena Gómez and the white sneakers that combine with everything

19 mins ago

Kim Kardashian acquires the fabulous panoramic villa of Cindy Crawford on the heights of Malibu

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button