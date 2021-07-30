“Meghan’s abortion”: the new book-scandal arrives. The Queen is desperate

Harry and Meghan they would like to be able to transform into dollars not only everything they touch, but above all the secrets that still bind them to the royal family. They know that the attention paid to them is at its maximum and – according to the experts – they would be determined to exploit it. It doesn’t matter if, for example, Harry’s autobiographical bomb will impact Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. The Sussexes look more and more like two panzers, determined to destroy all the obstacles that separate them from their successful goals (and money). To fuel their media omnipresence also comes a new version of the book “Finding Freedom”, which promises further sparks between the royal family and the Sussexes. Prince Harry has launched more than one “boomerang” against the Windsors. Will he be able to re-assert it, without getting hurt, when he comes back?
A new version of “Finding Freedom”
Prince Harry’s autobiography was not enough to move the waters. The book “Finding Freedom”, signed by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, will also be released soon in a new version with new chapters. Harper Collins, who owns the rights to the work, has made it known that the authors will update the book addressing Harry’s grief over the loss of Prince Philip, the media consequences of the interview with Oprah Winfrey, the new life in California and philanthropic projects. And that’s not all. The new version of “Finding Freedom” will also touch on a very delicate theme, the miscarriage had by Meghan Markle in July 2020 and the difficult path that the duchess had to face to try to overcome the trauma. The revelations will not be lacking and the wait for this sort of “Finding Freedom 2” and for Harry’s book would be shaking Buckingham Palace from the foundations.
The strict Cambridge house rule
William and Kate they have learned that parenting is one of the most difficult jobs in the world and there is no instruction booklet. For this reason, while always showing great understanding with their children, the royal couple would have introduced a rule that no one can break and that would serve to mitigate the quarrels between the royal babies. “Shouting is off limits”, so reveals a source to the Sun, which adds: “Any hint of yelling at each other is dealt with by pushing them away.” Children, however, are not punished. Moreover, at their age, small spites and disagreements are normal. The insider reveals: “Things are explained and the consequences outlined and they never shout at them.” William and Kate, therefore, divide the quarrels and, then, talk to each one, in private, so that they understand why they made a mistake and must apologize. The Cambridges are also admired for the patience, sense of justice and rationality they adopt in the upbringing of their children. All qualities not at all obvious today.
Forty years ago the marriage between Charles and Lady Diana, now a slice of cake appears
And what remains of those weddings as fabulous as they are tragic? A slice of cake of 20 centimeters by 17, weighing 790 grams which, the Daily Mail informs us, will be auctioned off on August 11th. A portion of almond paste and icing decorated with the royal coat of arms in blue, gold and red colors. To keep for all these years the royal “relic”, still wrapped in transparent film and placed in a pan, was Moyra Smith, a member of the staff of the Queen Mother who, at the time, lived at Clarence House. In 2008, however, the slice of cake was purchased by a collector who has now entrusted it to the auction house of Dominic Winter, cirencester, Gloucs. The auction base is 500 pounds. In addition to the princely slice will also be sold a service order for the wedding in St. Paul’s Cathedral and even the Royal Wedding Breakfast program. Apparently the portion was cut from a cake created specifically for the staff at Clarence House. In fact, for the marriage of Charles and Lady Diana, which took place on July 29, 1981, 23 cakes were made. Chris Albury, the auction house’s real object expert, gave the future buyer some advice that he probably didn’t need:“I wouldn’t recommend eating it, but after 40 years it’s clearly meant to last. It is a curious and unique memory celebrating a royal wedding that maintains a lasting appeal for British royalty enthusiasts around the world.” Definitely (almost) no one would risk a hitchcation with what looks more and more like a real archaeological find. One last curiosity. On the cake pan that has kept the cake for decades there was written: “Handle with care. The wedding cake of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, MC Smith” . If only Prince Charles and Lady D. had “handled with care” even their marriage…