Meghan’s exclusive party arrives in the $14 million villa

Next August 4 Meghan Markle he will turn 40. A nice milestone that the Sussexes should celebrate with a low profile party organized by Oprah Winfrey’s party planner. The conditional is a must, because an aura of mystery hovers over this feast.

A party for a few intimates

According to rumors Meghan Markle will blow out 40 candles surrounded by her husband, children, mother Doria Ragland and 65 people carefully selected to attend an exclusive but not glitzy party in the 14 million dollar Montecito villa. Colin Cowie, the party planner of Oprah Winfrey, who has previously worked for stars such as Tom Cruise and Jennifer Aniston. Of course, no member of the royal family will be present, let alone the duchess’s family.

The pandemic, the creaking relationships between the Windsor and the dukes, the broken relations between Meghan Markle, her father and her half-brothers would not ensure the festive and carefree atmosphere that befits a birthday party. The Mirror reveals that Prince Harry would have ordered a posies &sugar pastry cake, while the menu will be based on local products. According to the Daily Mail the party will be sober, discreet and inexpensive. Nothing to do, in short, with the 500 thousand dollar baby shower organized in New York by Meghan Markle for the birth of Archie.

Party or non-party?

We said that the conditional is a must as far as Meghan Markle’s birthday party is concerned. Page Six, in fact, denied the news of the party. It seems that the Dukes of Sussex they want nothing more than to celebrate this important anniversary in the family, alone with their children. Maybe Harry arranged a little vacation, but nothing more. If we go back in time, to Meghan’s past birthdays, in fact there have never been big parties.

When the duchess turned 36, Harry took her to Botswana to participate in the initiatives of the charity “Elephants Without Borders”. For Meghan’s 37th birthday (among other things the first as a member of the royal family), the Sussexes attended the wedding of the friend of the Prince Harry, Charlie van Straubenzee. The following year, however, they spent August 4 at Frogmore Cottage with a few family members. Even for her 39 years Meghan opted for an intimate party. In the latter case, however, it was a dutiful choice, a consequence of the pandemic.

The mystery about the alleged party for the 40th anniversary of Harry’s wife, therefore, remains. A curiosity: also Barack Obama he turns 60 to be precise on August 4 and has organized a party (without mysteries) on Martha’s Vineyard. Harry and Meghan, however, will not be among the guests. Word of Page Six.

Birthday in the White House?

The reference to Obama was not accidental. Experts have noted that all harry and Meghan Markle’s life choices since their arrival in Los Angeles would reflect a precise image strategy that would have only one goal: the White House. The news is not new. The Duchess of Sussex would aim for the presidency of the United States and her every contact, friendship, even the seemingly innocuous decision to have or not to have a birthday party and select the guests would be part of a kind of plan of conquest. It seems that Harry and Meghan hope to plant solid roots in California not only for economic reasons, but also for a matter of popularity, for a reputation to be consolidated in view of future presidential elections.

And who would be their most valuable allies in this climb if not the Obamas? Rumors have long been circulating that the former presidential couple and former royal highnesses share far more than the same publisher and a rather similar career in the universe of podcasts, documentaries and Netflix. It seems, in fact, that Barack and Michelle are confidants of Harry and Meghan, so much so as to know the implications of Megxit in detail. The Obamas would then be trusted advisers to the Sussexes and would be leading them to their most important goal, the Oval Room. Who knows if Meghan Markle will ever celebrate a birthday in the White House. If these prove to be mere inferences, only time will tell.