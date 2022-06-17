Mehdi Maïzi released his first title: “Drake”

The ZZCCMXTP release, we finally discover the first piece of Mehdi Maïzi, teased a few months ago in an episode of In La Gova.

In the middle of the usual list of Friday releases appeared today the ZZCCMXTP. Thought up by KronoMuzik, Pandrezz and Ronare, the project has a certain ambition carried by a rather impressive cast. Within a tracklist of 41 (?!) pieces, we find in particular Zinée, Di-meh, Squeezie, Feldup or Alkpote to name but a few. But above all, while the piece was teased a few months ago during an episode of In La Govawe were finally able to discover the first piece of rap by Mehdi Maïzi.

Mehdi Maïzi: from boom-bap to drill

Entitled “Drake”, the track is constructed in two parts. A first boom-bap, addressed to the attention of Fred Musa. While the latter had clashed Mehdi during a Planet Rap with Caballero and JeanJass, the main concerned therefore finally answered him. A scathing and ultra-referenced flashback: “Nobody respects you, we remember 1PLIKÉ’s Planet Rap, you’re nobody’s boss, you don’t even choose your guests“.

Then comes a second more surprising part. On an over-vitamined drill, Mehdi Maïzi also poses his sharp references there even if he seems less technically comfortable than on the boom-bap. ZZCCMXTP obliges, a mistake was of course made in the first name of the journalist, passing from Mehdi to Medhi. Finally, ironically, just to get it right, on the same day as “Drake” was released, Drake released a new album. What create a strange rivalry.

