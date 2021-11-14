Mekies: “Sainz fantastic in defense over Perez” – F1 Team – Formula 1

The compatriot Fernando Alonso had traced the groove at the debut of the Sprint Qualifying by doing the devil four at Silverstone with the soft tire, Carlos Sainz he took notes from his teacher and yesterday unveiled a monstrous performance in the 24 laps that decided the starting grid of the Brazilian Grand Prix which will see the Ferrari driver sit on the second row in third position on the clean side of the track. Thanks to the third place he snatched yesterday, starting fifth, burning Gasly’s AlphaTauri and Perez’s Red Bull at the start with soft rubber. Not satisfied, the former McLaren standard bearer also sank the blow on Verstappen at Descida do Lago, forcing the World Championship leader even to go wide on the grass. Then Sainz was a computer, in not resisting the Dutchman unnecessarily thus safeguarding the tires to resist Perez’s charge. A sparkling performance that is worth one point in the standings and the chance today to build another excellent run in the run-up to box mate Charles Leclerc in the standings (the Monegasque has 6.5 points advantage).

Laurent Mekies, in charge of Ferrari track operations, commented on the Sprint Qualification of the two Scuderia di Maranello drivers: “All in all, a fair balance of this Sprint Qualifying, which sees us conquer a world championship point useful to strengthen the third place. Excellent performance by Carlos, incisive in attack in the first lap and fantastic in defense in the long duel with Perez, which lasted practically 20 laps. Having kept behind a Red Bull that had the advantage of the DRS and a theoretically more effective compound over the distance is thanks to the great work done by the driver and also to the progress made on the car, especially since we introduced the new hybrid system. With Charles we had chosen to start with middle school. He also started very well but then he didn’t feel perfectly comfortable with the car and lost one position compared to that occupied on the grid (recovered tomorrow thanks to the penalties of others). It is up to us now to try to improve the car to allow it to express its full potential. A very demanding race awaits us but the starting base is solid, both in terms of overall performance of the team and drivers and in terms of positions on the grid. We have a clear objective for this season finale and we will do our best to achieve it ”.