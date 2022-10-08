Mel Gibson and Julia Roberts will experience a ‘Conspiracy’ on TVE’s La 1

TVE 1 broadcasts tonight, at 10:15 p.m., a new pass of ‘Conspiracy’. Directed by Richard Donner in 1997, the film stars Mel Gibson, Julia Roberts, Patrick Stewart, Cylk Cozart, Steve Kahan, Alex McArthur, Terry Alexander, Dean Winters, and Sean Patrick Thomas, among others.

Jerry Fletcher (Mel Gibson), an eccentric New York taxi driver, is convinced that the world is governed by large-scale conspiracies of which we are all victims, and that is the main topic of conversation with his clients. Everyone takes him for crazy. Jerry assures everyone that NASA is causing earthquakes and that he will assassinate the President while he is in Turkey. He doesn’t stop harassing Alice (Julia Roberts), the young DA’s assistant who doesn’t know how to get him off her back. But, suddenly, events seem to prove him right: some men who seem to be government agents kidnap him and torture him. After managing to escape, Alice begins to think that maybe Jerry is not as crazy as everyone assumes.