Mel Gibson confirms that he will direct Lethal Weapon 5

Lethal Weapon 5 it will be done and will be directed by Mel Gibson, who is therefore engaged both in front of and behind the camera.

The negotiations had been underway for some time, but now it is the actor and director himself who gives the confirmation.

Mel Gibson and the bittersweet feelings of making a Lethal Weapon without Richard Donner

For years there was talk of a fifth chapter in the action saga of Lethal Weapon. All those who had taken part in the four previous episodes, had always said they were willing to return, from the couple of protagonists Mel Gibson to Danny Glover, to director Richard Donner, but nothing concrete has ever been done. Something had begun to move more decisively last year, but Donner’s death – which occurred on July 5, 2021 – seemed to have put an end to the project for good.

The news that Mel Gibson might be directing it had rekindled fans’ hopes, and now it looks like the film is going to happen.

The Australian actor and director has confirmed his role as director, admitting, however, also his difficulty in filling it in place of Donner.

“I’m going to run it and I can’t wait to get started, but I also wish it wasn’t, I wish Richard Donner was still here and he could run it,” said Gibson.

“Even if it was him – he continues – who asked me to do it. She said to me, “Hey boy, if I don’t make it, you’ll take care of it, right?” I told him not to say such things, but now I must say that it is an honor for me to take the baton from him. I called Danny Glover, to ask him if he had a problem with me directing it, but he immediately told me there weren’t any and that he was going to make the film. I know that he will do very well – he concluded – he is a bit like our prima donna in this film ”.



Lethal Weapon: the buddy cop movie that revolutionized the action genre

The series Lethal Weapon he made his film debut in 1987 and had three sequels, the last of which dates back to 1998.

Directing Lethal Weapon 5Mel Gibson will bring back to the big screen one of the most loved action series by the world audience, and will involuntarily confirm the point of view of those who believe that, in the future, only sequels and big blockbusters will arrive at the cinema.

Lethal Weapon tells of the meeting between two policemen, forced to work together. The first, Roger Murtaugh (Danny Glover), is a wealthy African American on the verge of retirement; the other, Martin Riggs (Mel Gibson), is a Vietnam veteran with suicidal tendencies and traumatized by the death of his wife.

As can already be understood from this opening, the story immediately presents itself with a high dramatic potential, balanced, however, also by possible implications of a comedy of misunderstandings, with the clash between two extreme and opposite characters. It is in this that Lethal Weapon managed to differentiate itself from other action films of the time. Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger were, in fact, committed to taking themselves very seriously and flexing their muscles in their films to spread President Reagan’s will to power around the world. The couple of policemen directed by Donner, on the other hand, completely changed that cinematic vein with a dose of irony never seen before, giving life to a new type of action film that he would see in the series. Die Hard with Bruce Willis its full realization.

Even violence, although present, in Lethal Weapon it loses the realism of the 70s and goes to the paroxysm of highly spectacular forms.

Much of the credit for all this goes to the couple of protagonists, as Richard Donner himself confessed in one of his latest interviews: “For me the big difference between Lethal Weapon and the other films in the genre is just such a funny bond between Danny Glover and Mel Gibson, ”Donner said. “Mel has never been this fun and Danny is a natural talent and they were great together, both on and off the set, because you just couldn’t stop them. You could have given the ‘Stop’ but they kept going on for days ”.

To deepen themes and curiosities related to cinema, the appointment is with Buio in Sala, on Saturday, from 18:30 to 20 on Radio Cusano Campus.