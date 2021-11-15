Mel Gibson director and star of Lethal Weapon 5

Detective Riggs is returning, the original one, played again by Mel Gibson who will also sit in the director’s chair of Lethal Weapon 5.

This was announced by the actor himself, revealing that he was hit by Richard Donner himself, director of the first four episodes, to take the place of the filmmaker who died last July at the age of 91.

READ ALSO: Farewell to Richard Donner, he leaves us the director of Lethal Weapon and The Goonies

Also Danny Glover should return to take on the role of Roger Murtaugh, who is evidently not “too old for this bullshit” yet, as one of the many historical lines of the crime action franchise, from which a television series was taken, goes.

READ ALSO: Richard Donner: Superman director has his say about modern cinecomics

“Richard was working on the script and had already gone a long wayGibson said again.

“One day he said to me ‘Boy, if I don’t make it, it’s up to you’ and I told him to shut up. Then he left and when he asked me I didn’t answer him, but he had let his wife, the studio and the producer tell him that it was supposed to be me. So yes, I’m going to direct the fifth episode of Lethal Weapon“.

READ ALSO: Lethal Weapon 5, official: it will be the last and will be directed by Richard Donner

But not only that, it will also be detective Martin Riggs again, older and perhaps wiser, still with the companion of four adventures for what Donner himself had declared would be the last.

READ ALSO: Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson and Danny Glover mourn Richard Donner: “The greatest Goonie of all”

Production is expected to start next year, 24 years after the last episode and 33 years after the first film. We will see in the coming months which will be the actors who will accompany the couple on their ride into the sunset