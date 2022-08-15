Mel Gibson, Drew Barrymore and Tom Cruise: The before and after of 80’s actors who captivated Hollywood from an early age | People | Entertainment

The 80’s left great contributions to the television and film industry, especially projects that are still enjoyed today and actors who continue to fall in love with each of the roles they play.

Some actors from very young and others not so young, work in the industry living the evolution of cinema and series to streaming platforms that did not exist before. Many of them continued the rhythm of work, others preferred to stay on the sidelines and also focus on their personal lives, according to Life Style Latino.

Before and after actors of the 80s who captivated in Hollywood

Mel Gibson

Already in the 80s he was a superstar thanks to characters like Max Rockatansky in “Mad Max” and Martin Riggs in “Lethal Weapon”, which later became a successful saga. Although she dabbled in various genres, Gibson always identifies with action or war genres, such as “Braveheart” and “The Patriot.”

In 2011, he returned to Hollywood with Jodie Foster in “The Beaver” and then in 2016, he made his return to directing with the Academy Award-winning film “Until the Last Man.”

Mel Gibson is the iconic Martin Riggs in the “Lethal Weapon” saga. Photo: Agencies

Bill Murray

With more than 40 years of experience, Murray is remembered for the comedy classics “Los Locos Del Golf” and “Ghostbusters”. In 2014, he won his second Emmy for the miniseries “Olive Kitteridge” and during his career he has received countless accolades.

The actor remains active at 71 years old. Photo: Agencies

drew Barrymore

Since she was a little four years old, Barrymore has been in front of the screens. Her first appearance was in the science fiction film “Altered States” (1979), but it was not until she was six years old that she achieved fame when she played Gertie in “ET The Extra Terrestrial”.

During her career she appeared in numerous movies and television shows, now she also participates in Netflix projects and is also a businesswoman. Drew has her own line of cosmetics, wines, and clothing.

Drew Barrymore has been acting since she was four years old. Photo: Agencies

Keanu Reeves

“John Wick” made the 57-year-old actor recognized by all as the ruthless killer whose dog you should not kill. However, his fame comes from the time he played a silly boy in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure”.

Reeves started in the industry in the 80s, being a comedic actor, but now he is one of the most attractive figures for action movies, such as “Point Break”, and of course, the science fiction saga “The Matrix”.

Keanu Reeves got his start in the industry as a comedic actor. Photo: Agencies

Demi Moore

He made his debut in the entertainment industry in 1981, in the telenovela “Hospital General”. She later became part of the “Brat Gang”, where she gained notoriety, landing roles in “Trouble in Rio”, “St. Elmo, Meeting Point” and “Remember Last Night?”.

Another of her most outstanding works is in “Ghost”, where she got her first nomination for the Golden Globe and according to the New York Times, Moore is the best-known doll collector in the world, in fact, she has a house only for her most of two thousand dolls.

Harrison Ford

Had he retired playing only two roles, the actor would easily be remembered for still playing Han Solo in the original “Star Wars” trilogy and Henry Walton Jones Jr. in “Indiana Jones.”

The 80-year-old actor is still active in the industry and is considered a movie legend today.

Harrison Ford played Han Solo during the original Star Wars trilogy. Photo: Agencies

Tom Cruise

Today he is one of the highest paid actors in the world, thanks to his early days in the 1980s in “Risky Business” and “Top Gun.” But, his global recognition didn’t come until his dramatic roles in “The Color of Money”, “Rain Man” and “Born On The Fourth Of July”.

With an active career, Cruise established himself in stardom by playing Ethan Hunt in the “Mission Impossible” saga, which for the interpreter means the most successful work in his career.

🎬 BEFORE AND AFTER! ✈️ Tom Cruise in Top Gun. The actor returns to play Maverick in the film’s sequel. TOP GUN: MAVERICK in theaters from May 26. 😎 #topgunmaverick pic.twitter.com/TQJhlUmcCw — Movie Network (@movienetworkpr) May 10, 2022

barbara eden

World famous and remembered for playing Jeannie in “My Beautiful Genius”, the 90-year-old actress was typecast in that role for five years and in a total of 139 episodes, which for her could mean counterproductive for her career, but just the same form is successful.

For the year 2011, Eden released her memoirs, “Jeannie Out of the Bottle” (Jeannie out of the bottle), where she chronologically recounts her life in the industry to which she belonged for more than 50 years, today she is retired. (AND)

Barbara Eden starred in “I Dream of Jeannie” for five years. Photo: Agencies

