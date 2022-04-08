Mel Gibson: In a live interview, they don’t let him comment on Will Smith’s slap in the face of Chris Rock

While interviewing Mel Gibson On Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime” about his latest movie, “Father Stu,” host Jesse Watters turned the conversation to the slap incident that Will Smith tipped to Chris Rock in full live broadcast of the Oscar awards.

Watters said: “You probably understand it better than a lot of people, with your career. I was wondering if, you know, you would have jumped out of your seat and slapped Chris Rock in the face if you had been treated the same way, Mel”.

Gibson laughs, lowers his head to avoid being captured, makes a gesture with his hand that could indicate that he would not answer and when he raises it again, he points to the camera. Immediately the voice of his publicist was heard intervening: “Hey Jesse, thanks, our time is up”.

Gibson continued to laugh, and Watters insisted: “Did you ever think about that?” However, Gibson’s publicist repeats: “Thank you, Jesse. Our time is up.”

Mel Gibson has been characterized in recent years by comments and actions that have brought out his violent and racist side, so it is logical that his publicist came in before he made a comment that immediately went viral in a negative way. Gibson stars alongside Mark Wahlberg in “Father Stu”, a film that opens on April 13.