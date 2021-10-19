Mel Gibson in the cast of the John Wick prequel series

The event miniseries is set in 1975 and focuses on the luxury hotel chain frequented by the killers.

The Continental, the spin-off series of John Wick under development at the American cable network Starz, has assigned a role to Mel Gibson which makes his triumphant return to TV after decades of absence from the small screen. He brings it back Deadline which also gives some more information on the miniseries which will have three episodes and will in effect be a prequel to the famous franchise with Keanu Reeves.

The Continental: The plot of the John Wick spin-off

The franchise of John Wick, in which Keanu Reeves plays a Mafia-trained assassin, includes three films and a fourth due out in 2022. The Continental, announced by Starz three years ago, will explore the origins of Continental, the luxury hotel chain frequented by assassins in John Wick. It is a place where they can hide and find what they need without using violence. The protagonist will be a young Winston Scott (the owner of the hotel, a character who in the film franchise has the face of Ian McShane) who in 1975 New York faces a past he thought he had left behind. Winston plots a deadly path through New York’s mysterious underworld in an attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. Greg Coolidge (Wayne, Ride Along) And Kirk Ward (Wayne) are writing the series and are also co-showrunners.

The cast and role of Mel Gibson

It is not yet known who will play Winston Scott (Ian McShane will of course not appear in the series but perhaps he could lend his voice as the narrator of the story). Keanu Reeves, on the other hand, unlike what was assumed at first, will almost certainly not star in the series but will be credited as an executive producer. Mel Gibson will play a character named Cormac, but for the moment we don’t know more. For the actor it is a return to origins, since his career began on TV, in the Australian series The Sullivans where he starred from 1976 to 1983, before devoting himself exclusively to cinema (the last foray into TV was in the mid-2000s in three episodes of the FOX comedy Complete Savages).