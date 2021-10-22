Mel Gibson in the cast of the new series John Wick

Mel Gibson was cast in John Wick’s new prequel series, The Continental.

The controversial Oscar winner has signed on for the new series, which is set 40 years before the events of the franchise’s first film starring Keanu Reeves, according to Deadline.

The new Starz network show is named after The Continental hotel, a gathering place for international assassins that serves as the centerpiece of the films.

Gibson will play a character called Cormac, but there is still no word on who will play a younger version of Winston Scott, the hotel owner Ian McShane played in the movies. The series will explore The Continental’s origin story and Scott’s attempts to take control of it.

Loading... Advertisements

Speaking of the limited series in April, Lionsgate TV’s Kevin Beggs told Deadline: “It’s such a successful franchise, it’s coming into its fourth and fifth installments as a movie,” he said. “It has such a great mythology and such an interesting style, and the ‘gun fu’ approach of this incredibly poetic acrobatic aesthetic is simply out of this world, which is why the film with Keanu Reeves – which is so incredible in everything. what it does, but particularly convincing as John Wick in our mind – screams for being something on TV.

Explaining the show’s focus, he added, “What we’re exploring in The Continental is young Winston and how it happened that he and his Confederate squad found their way to this hotel we first met in the franchise. of the film 40 years later.

“This is the arena. I won’t reveal any more of that, but Starz really leaned on this recovery, and they have been great collaborators. And the way we approached this first season is like three essentially 90-minute events that you could interpret as a limited series or a limited series of events. “

McShane has barred himself from an on-screen role, while Reeves is in talks to be an executive producer.