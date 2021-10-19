News

Mel Gibson stars in “John Wick” spin off series

Mel Gibson protagonist of the spin off series of

Mel Gibson – Credit: Doug Peters / IPA / Frame

October 19, 2021

The announced star of “The Continental” will play a character named Cormac

The Continental, the awaited spin off series of John Wick which will focus on a young Winston and the creation of his famous hotel, the meeting point of some of the most dangerous killers in the world where all forms of violence are banned by an unwritten law, has its first protagonist.

And the name is one of the “heavy” ones. As reported by Deadline one of the main roles will be played by none other than by Mel Gibson.

According to the first advances, the series will be set in 1975 New York City as a young Winston, played in John Wick’s films by Ian McShane (the actor could be the voiceover), tries to take control of what will become The Continental from the New York underworld. Gibson will play a character known by the name of Cormac.

The series The Continental will last three 90-minute episodes with Albert Hughes (Genesis Code with Denzel Washington) who will direct the first and third episodes. Still no indiscretion on the name of the second episode, but it will not be the director of John Wick, Chad Stahelski, initially indicated as a possible director of the first chapter, but now indicated only as an executive producer along with David Leitch, Keanu Reeves and the original screenwriter Derek Kolstad .

