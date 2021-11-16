Mel Gibson will direct Lethal Weapon 5

There has been a lot of talk about the processing of Lethal Weapon 5, but after the death of the historic director of the film saga, Richard Donner (in July 2021), the film was put on standby. Until today. In fact, Mel Gibson has announced that he will direct Lethal Weapon 5, producing the film alongside CEO Dan Lin’s Rideback (Rideback and The Donners’ Company will executive produce). The project also received the blessing of Richard Donner’s wife, Lauren Shuler Donner, who is said to have pushed the making of the film behind the scenes.

The latest draft of the Lethal Weapon 5 was signed by Richard Wenk, author of the scripts of the saga The Equilizer with Denzel Washington. “Richard Donner personally asked me to make the film if he didn’t make it,” said Mel Gibson. “He said it in front of his wife and the producers, so I decided to direct this fifth chapter.” At the moment, no details regarding the cast have yet been disclosed and it is not known if Danny Glover will return as co-star alongside Mel Gibson. Furthermore, the latter would still be working on Passion of Christ: Resurrection, which is currently expected to be in pre-production. Now all that remains is to understand what Mel Gibson’s professional priorities will be.

