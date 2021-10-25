Mel Gibson will star in John Wick’s prequel TV series The Continental

Mel Gibson will soon be the protagonist of a very rare television incursion, after having acted as a voice actor in some production over 15 years ago and some appeared in the series Savages, of which he was also a producer. Yet it was TV that marked Gibson’s 1976 debut, with a role in the series The Sullivans, an experience that will last until 1983 giving the American actor the fame necessary to grab a part in the film Mad Max. But it was almost inevitable that sooner or later the burgeoning streaming segment would attract Mel again and more and more international actors are falling into temptation.
Mel Gibson will not participate in just any series, since The Continental will be the prequel content of the film John Wick, famous production starring Keanu Reeves. The trilogy of John Wick it doesn’t need too many introductions and suffice it to say that it has grossed nearly $ 600 million worldwide. John Wick: Chapter Four is currently in the works on sets across Germany, France and Japan, and of course Reeves will reprise his role as a killer.
As easily understood from the title of the series, The Continental will focus on the assassin hotel, the hub of the John Wick universe. In this context, a young Winston Scott is dragged into the hellish landscape of a 1975 New York to face a past he thought he had left behind. Winston will plot a deadly path through New York’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the iconic hotel, which serves as a meeting point for the world’s most dangerous criminals. It is not yet known who will play Winston Scott, while Gibson will play the role of a character named Cormac.
Apparently The Continental it will be produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television, but there are no official arrival dates or details on the status of the work. But there are all the ingredients for a possible expansion of the franchise that will almost certainly go beyond the planned fourth and fifth films. According to Kevin Beggs of Lionsgate TV, the material behind John Wick could offer opportunities similar to those in the Marvel and DC Universes. Meanwhile Keanu Reeves is busy too The Matrix: Resurrections, whose arrival in cinemas is expected in January 2022. Have you already seen the trailer in Italian?