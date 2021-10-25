Mel Gibson will star in John Wick’s prequel TV series The Continental

Mel Gibson will soon be the protagonist of a very rare television incursion, after having acted as a voice actor in some production over 15 years ago and some appeared in the series Savages, of which he was also a producer. Yet it was TV that marked Gibson’s 1976 debut, with a role in the series The Sullivans, an experience that will last until 1983 giving the American actor the fame necessary to grab a part in the film Mad Max. But it was almost inevitable that sooner or later the burgeoning streaming segment would attract Mel again and more and more international actors are falling into temptation.

Mel Gibson will not participate in just any series, since The Continental will be the prequel content of the film John Wick, famous production starring Keanu Reeves. The trilogy of John Wick it doesn’t need too many introductions and suffice it to say that it has grossed nearly $ 600 million worldwide. John Wick: Chapter Four is currently in the works on sets across Germany, France and Japan, and of course Reeves will reprise his role as a killer.