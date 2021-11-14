Melancholy Belen on social media after the end of the relationship with Antonino: the post for reflection

The showgirl posts a particular photo on her Instagram profile with a statement about the end of her story.

Happy times do not look forward to at all Belen Rodriguez. A few days ago in all the newspapers there was talk of the break with his partner Antonino Spinalbese, Ligurian hair stylist. It seemed that everything was going well for the couple, who had made their story official the summer of last year and who a few months ago gave birth to a wonderful baby girl, called Luna Marì.

However, something went wrong. There are already several occasions in which Antonino Spinalbese is absent and Belen Rodriguez she appears melancholy, lost in her thoughts. There seemed to be the possibility of a reconciliation, but that too has been lost. So a Belen all that remains is to face the pain of loss and try to move on.

We find confirmation of his state of mind in his latest Instagram post, published a few hours ago. In the photo we see the model in a bathtub, curled up, with her back to her and staring down, as if she could not find comfort in any way. The caption clarifies everything and reads: “Once they told me that you can’t have it all… yeah !!“.

There are already many likes and support comments for the showgirl: “You are strong, you will carry on” or “You have two children who are the greatest wonder, you have everything you need!“.

Here you can see the post published on Instagram