Melancholy, essential to seek affective states that we yearn for

How is melancholy defined?

Melancholy can be defined as the impossibility of experiencing emotional states, in such a way that those who suffer from it can only remain in a state of “emotional absence”, where no affective state can have a place.

It is an emotion similar to sadness that is usually attached to a memory. It is characterized by reluctance, apathy, lack of energy, longing for the past. It is associated with some physical manifestations such as exhaustion, tiredness, and cognitive manifestations, such as difficulty concentrating on the present. The Dictionary of the Royal Academy, in its first meaning, defines it as “Vague, deep, calm and permanent sadness, born of physical or moral causes, which means that those who suffer from it do not find pleasure or fun in anything”.

Psychological description

People who are in a melancholic state usually show an almost total absence of the ability to experience other emotional states; In addition, a kind of psychomotor retardation usually occurs in the individual, coupled with the impossibility of relating to their own illness, becoming a painful retrospection.

In moods related to sadness, the latter is not limited to a single object, but permeates all aspects of the experience. That is, when we feel sad, it is highly likely that this emotion does not correspond only to one area of ​​our life, but can affect other areas of our experience of reality, which ends up taking away the possibility of bonding with others. and to relate significantly with the environment that surrounds us.

For its part, and unlike states of mind related to sadness, such as depression, melancholy manifests the impossibility of experiencing any affect, be it sadness, happiness, anger or any other. In this sense, the melancholic experiences a kind of “emotional insensitivity”.

physiological description

The melancholic mood is usually accompanied by other situations, such as psychomotor retardation or inhibition of motor functions and even cognitive activities. These disturbances are experienced by the melancholic as painful sensations, heaviness, such as oppression in the chest, tightness, inhibition or decreased motor skills, all accompanied by a feeling that everything stops, despite the real events of the lifetime.

How it is identified and how it manifests itself

The person with melancholy can manifest it through deep sadness, as well as anguish, discouragement, little intention of relating to their environment, the desire to isolate themselves and a constant desire to cry.

There are people who describe the manifestation of melancholy as a feeling of emptiness in the chest, as an inability to find comfort, they do not feel like getting out of bed, they experience a lack of energy and boredom. Each person can present melancholy differently, but these are the most frequent manifestations.

The impossibility of recovering the past through its continuous evocation is one of the most common manifestations of melancholy. That is, when we experience the sensation that leads us to the evocation of very happy or sad memories, coupled with the impossibility of reliving them, it is what is called melancholy.

What causes it?

Melancholy can arise when it is not possible to accept what happened and it becomes impossible to accept the absence. This situation begins a scenario in which the person interprets the event as a personal matter, of non-acceptance of the present at the cost of clinging to the past, of longing. When it manifests itself constantly, it can seriously affect emotional balance.

Utility

As with other emotions, melancholy, insofar as it maintains a marked link with sadness, has an adaptive function. The foregoing in the sense that, thanks to this affective state, it is possible for us to face various situations in our environment, such as a loss, a disappointment or the experience of an event that can lead to a sad state of mind.

Melancholy can serve in these cases as a strong anchor of emotional neutrality that, in turn, can encourage reflection and introspection regarding the situation that is causing the depressive mood.

However, melancholy does not necessarily have to arise in contexts where the predominant emotion is of a depressive nature, but rather it may occur due to other affective states, such as the happiness that some memories of the past may bring, for example.

At the end of the day, melancholy prepares us, in one way or another, to confront the demands that our environment may be manifesting at a specific moment. It can lead us to look for those emotional and affective states that made us feel good at some point and that we long to have.

cultural references

The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya series (anime)

The story follows the title character, Haruhi Suzumiya, a high school student who can unconsciously change reality, and her strange antics with her school club, the “SOS Brigade,” which she founded to investigate mysterious occurrences. Haruhi forces her classmate Kyon, who narrates the series, to join her projects and similarly recruits three additional members into her club: the quiet bibliophile Yuki Nagato, the shy and skittish Mikuru Asahina, and the friendly “high school student”. mysterious exchange”, Itsuki Koizumi. These members suddenly reveal themselves to Kyon as the extraordinary characters Haruhi is looking for, sent by their respective organizations to observe her.

Films

The Graduate (1967). Mike Nichols film with Dustin Hoffman and Anne Bancroft. Ben Braddock is a young man who returns home after finishing his university studies. Eager to challenge the ideals and morals of his parents’ generation, he wants to end the hypocrisy and corruption of the society he lives in. A friend of the family, Mrs. Robinson, falls in love with Ben and makes him her lover, but this relationship is complicated when the boy meets Elaine, Mrs. Robinson’s daughter.

Autumn Sonata (1979). Ingmar Bergman film with Ingrid Bergman and Liv Ullmann. Charlotte had two daughters. Helena is incapacitated and Eva takes care of her together with her husband, Viktor. Eva left both of them a long time ago to dedicate herself fully to her great passion, the piano. Now, after seven years of absence and a fame cultivated internationally as a pianist, Eva will meet again with her daughters in a situation that will not be pleasant for any of them.

An old friend of Charlotte has died and Helena, who moves between resentment and nostalgia towards her mother, tells Eva to come back. She so she does. The first thing her mother sees when she arrives is that, contrary to what she thought, Helena is at Eva’s house and not in a clinic as she thought. With this opportunity comes the first of a long series of clashes between mother and daughter. The reproaches and the memories drown out any previous intention of reconciliation and Eva ends up leaving again.

Lost in Tokyo (2003). Sofia Coppola film with Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson. Bob Harris, a fading American actor, accepts an offer to do a Japanese whiskey commercial in Tokyo. He is going through a crisis and spends much of his free time in the hotel bar. And, precisely there, he meets Charlotte, a young woman married to a photographer who has gone to Tokyo to do a report; but while he works, his wife is bored to death. In addition to being dazed by the sights and sounds of the sprawling city, Bob and Charlotte also share the emptiness of their lives. Gradually they become friends, and as they explore the city together, they begin to wonder if their friendship could turn into something more.

songs

“Autumn Ballad” by Joan Manuel Serrat

https://youtu.be/5v66eaBzJmA https://youtu.be/pTwE3cTNcJQ

“Oh melancholy” by Silvio Rodríguez



“If we had little time left” by Chayanne

Chayanne – If We Have Little Time Left (Official Video) – YouTube

Leave your comment

Comments