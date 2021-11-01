World

Melania Trump disgusted by Donald? First the smile, then … video-shock from the stands of the stadium – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of James Reno James Reno39 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read


It’s been a while since the last video of Melania Trump “upset” at the side of her husband, the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. Yes, that series of videos had gone around the world: the then first lady indulging in expressions of disgust that many attributed as a feeling all to be addressed to her husband.

Obsessed. Melania Trump, Donald and sex, a very hot background from the White House

Not just those videos. In fact, there was also the vein of “fleeing hand“: Donald looking for his wife’s hand and Melania making her fly away, far away, as a sign of refusal (often and willingly when the couple got on board or got off Air Force One). all the bibliography on the couple crisis, on the imminent separation which, however, has not yet taken place. And to think that when The Donald left the White House with a great racket, many took it for granted, the separation. But nothing.

In his personal office .... The disturbing revelation about Melania Trump from the former spokesman: how she was reduced

But now, here is a new video, hilarious and rather sensational, to give new life to the trend. Trump in fact appears again in public. And he does it again with Melania. The couple is in the stands of a baseball game, the World Series underway in Atlanta. And here the tycoon greets and thanks the fans who cheer him in the stands. At his side, in fact, there is Melania. First a smile, actually a little tight. Then she turns around and while The Donald is playing she lets herself go to an expression that to define annoyed would be an understatement. Almost disgusted. What happens?

In the video, from the second 30 onwards:

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno39 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

G20 in Rome, the hotels thank. Boom in sight in 2022- Corriere.it

7 hours ago

G20, the final document watered down by differences: small steps on issues and deadlines compared to Paris. Leaders chase the changes they should prevent

15 hours ago

Cop26 in Glasgow, the most important climate summit of recent years kicks off: the challenge of the leaders and the risk of flop – The video

1 day ago

US Catholics infuriated by the Papa-Biden axis – The Truth

22 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button