Melania Trump disgusted by Donald? First the smile, then … video-shock from the stands of the stadium – Libero Quotidiano





It’s been a while since the last video of Melania Trump “upset” at the side of her husband, the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. Yes, that series of videos had gone around the world: the then first lady indulging in expressions of disgust that many attributed as a feeling all to be addressed to her husband.





Not just those videos. In fact, there was also the vein of “fleeing hand“: Donald looking for his wife’s hand and Melania making her fly away, far away, as a sign of refusal (often and willingly when the couple got on board or got off Air Force One). all the bibliography on the couple crisis, on the imminent separation which, however, has not yet taken place. And to think that when The Donald left the White House with a great racket, many took it for granted, the separation. But nothing.





But now, here is a new video, hilarious and rather sensational, to give new life to the trend. Trump in fact appears again in public. And he does it again with Melania. The couple is in the stands of a baseball game, the World Series underway in Atlanta. And here the tycoon greets and thanks the fans who cheer him in the stands. At his side, in fact, there is Melania. First a smile, actually a little tight. Then she turns around and while The Donald is playing she lets herself go to an expression that to define annoyed would be an understatement. Almost disgusted. What happens?

In the video, from the second 30 onwards: