Melania Trump is auctioning hat, only accepts cryptocurrency – Politics

Former American First Lady Melania Trump auctioned off the white hat she wore during the French first couple’s first state visit to the White House. Also on sale is a watercolor by Marc-Antoine Coulon portraying Melania’s blue eyes, and a digital work ‘Nft’.

This was announced by his office, specifying that for the payment will be accepted only the Solana cryptocurrency. Part of the proceeds will go to an initiative concerning its Be Best program.

The three physical and digital objects will be on sale from 11 to 25 January only online, with a starting price of $ 250,000. According to Melania’s office, the auction is expected to “commemorate the Trump administration’s first official state visit,” carried out by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte in April 2018. The white hat (highlight of the sale) is it was created for her by her personal stylist Hervé Pierre and the former first lady had paired it with a Michael Kors suit.