Melania Trump, the “campaign” that shakes US politics. But there is a secret that changes everything – Time





Does Melania Trump take the field? The doubt could come to those who find themselves clicking the link shared yesterday by their social networks by the former American first lady. Link where, in fact, you can read words like Head of State and campaign. Just wait a few seconds, however, to discover the mystery. After a few seconds of only the name of “The Donald’s” wife appearing on the screen, another screen opens. And it turns out that “Head of State” is simply the name given to a hat that Melania has decided to put up for auction.





It is not just any hat, but the one worn on the occasion of the first bilateral of the Trump presidency hosted at the Casabianca. It was 2018 and, at the very peak of a few weeks in which news about her husband’s infidelities had been chasing the tabloids and Melania had remained silent, Emmanuel Macron arrived in Washington. Melania then returned to public with a very white suit that immediately became a cult among fashion experts.





The starting price is 250 thousand dollars, even if Melania asks to be paid in “SOL”, a new cryptocurrency, for the approximate value of 1,415 units. Together with the hat, the designer’s original sketches and a personal letter from the former first lady herself will also be sold, attesting to the authenticity of the entire collection.





A part of the proceeds, it is emphasized, will go to charity. And in particular to provide foster children with computers and access to other technologies.