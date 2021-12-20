World

Melania Trump to the “gas barrel”? Here’s what it sells (for $ 150) – Libero Quotidiano

Melania Trump reinvents itself. The former first lady has launched into digital art and even auctioned a portrait of her eyes on a platform bearing her name, “Melaniatrump.com”. It is a work of art made in watercolor, however digital, and is called “Melania’s Vision”, or “Melania’s vision for the future”. The work, made by the French Marc-Antoine Coulon, it will cost around $ 150. The press release issued for the occasion reads: “A watercolor that reflects the cobalt blue eyes by Melania Trump and offers the collector an amulet to be inspired by “.

But this is only the beginning. Melania, in fact, has announced that she will release other works at “regular intervals” on her website with the aim of allocating the proceeds to charity and above all to finance her NGO Be Best to help children in the community to develop computer skills. On this point, however, there are some doubts. In fact, at the moment it is not clear neither which entities will benefit from the donations nor what percentage of the proceeds will be retained by you.

The platform used by Melania Trump is supported by Parler, the social media “of free speech” where ultra-conservative Republicans are mainly concentrated. After the assault on the American Congress, Parler was kicked off Amazon’s servers and after a period spent offline he returned, apparently with the support of companies related to Russia.

