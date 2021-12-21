Melania Trump’s unrequited love for Solana

The platform for non-fungible tokens (NFT) of Melania Trump based on Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) is not an official initiative according to the team supporting the open source project.

What happened

The team disassociated itself from the former First Lady of the United States’ NFT initiatives by publishing a denial to Decrypt, a website focused on the world of cryptocurrencies.

“We would like to inform you, in order to avoid any confusion, that his choice to use the Solana blockchain was completely organic, and this project is not part of any initiative led by Solana”, declared a representative of Solana according to what was published. .

Because it is important

Solana, a rival project of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), is a public blockchain permissionless (unrestricted), which means anyone can build on it. The SOL token, associated with the project, has had a yield of 9,630.89% since the beginning of the year.

The statement released by Solana could be an indicator that its creators “would be feeling some pressure,” according to Decrypt.

‘Melania’s Vision’, Melania Trump’s first NFT, is a watercolor by Marc-Antoine Coulon and shows off his cobalt blue eyes and will be available for purchase between December 16th and 31st.

The NFTs will be sold for 1 SOL per piece and will be published at regular intervals exclusively on MelaniaTrump.com.

Proceeds from the digital artwork will go to assist children who have reached age limits in child care systems, said Melania Trump.

At the time of this article’s publication, SOL was up 1.11% to $ 179.69.

Read also: Kevin O’Leary really likes Solana and Polygon

Photo courtesy of Marc Nozell via Flickr