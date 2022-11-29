Melanie Griffith boasts about her mother and family on Instagram

Christmas is approaching and some celebrities are already beginning to meet with their families to enjoy the best moments together. One of them has been Melanie Griffith, who has spent a weekend surrounded by good company and enjoying her big family in a reunion that has not been missing her brothers, her children Stella Banderas and Alexander Bauerand his mother, the actress and model tippi hedrenthe main reason why he has been grateful these days and continue to enjoy it at 92 years of age.

It is not unusual to see the protagonist of ‘Weapons of women’ Showing off about her family on social networks, Melanie always finds any moment to share with her followers how much she loves her loved ones, including her mother and her three children Stella, Dakota and Alexander. However, in these images a great absence is noted, that of Dakota Johnson, who is in New York immersed in the filming of her next film, ‘Madame Web’.

“A lot of family moments. Grateful to each one of them. Laughter, memories and love,” says Melanie in the post where she appears playing board games with her family and enjoying each one of them. However, the actress has left a unique and very special post for her mother, to whom she dedicates some emotional words: “Grateful that my mother is still here with us.”

In this photo, Melanie appears sitting on a sofa and very happily hugging Tippi, who is also smiling next to herwho shows that at 92 years old she feels great, and points to the camera as if warning that the most important thing in life is to enjoy your loved ones.

