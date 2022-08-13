Melanie Griffith celebrates her 65th birthday with her daughter Stella Banderas and Eva Longoria

Melanie Griffith has celebrated his 65th birthday with her daughter Stella Banderas and surrounded by their friends, and twice. The figure deserves a double celebration. On Thursday night the actress of women’s weapons celebrated her anniversary with a dinner attended by Stella Banderas and did not want to miss her good friend Eva Longoria.

The honoree, in a black dress with a high neck, a high disheveled bow, long diamond earrings and lace mittens, has shared several photos of the party in which she says that “it was absolutely fabulous”. She has blown out the candles (on several cakes) and has had fun with her loved ones. In the message that accompanies the photos, she thanks her family and her friends for her support, her “laughter, love, and kindness.” They have congratulated the actress through the social network since Demi Moore, Loles León, Debi Mazar or Rossy de Palmaamong other celebrities.

After dinner on Thursday, on Friday at noon there was a surprise meal that her friends organized for the actress, rebel wilson and your partner Ramona Agrumthe philanthropist Irena Medavoy and Carly Steel at The Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, one of the favorite historic hotels of Hollywood stars since its foundation in 1912 and where the Real Madrid players have stayed this July to prepare for the preseason. Around a round table with Melanie Griffith in the center – again dressed in black – they have recorded a special day for the actress.