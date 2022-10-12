Melanie Griffith gets the haircut (at 65) that her daughter Dakota Johnson (at 33) has

Youth is bold because it can. Maturity is cautious and reserved because it wants to, and because there are certain things that can only be done when the physical forgives. It is likely that at twenty you wore some extensions, some infamous highlights and absolutely harmful to the health of your hair or a thick and short bangs that you touched up yourself at home in front of the mirror. Melanie Griffith He turned sixty-five on August 9, and after having tried all this and more –nevertheless, he is a movie star–, he has returned to the beginning, to the hairstyle and cut that he should never have abandoned. And the curious thing is that if she has done it now and not before, she has been, in part, thanks to her daughter dakota johnson.

Melanie Griffith at the premiere of “Halloween ends” in Los Angeles. jordan strauss

A classic haircut at 65

During the world premiere of Halloween Ends In Los Angeles, Melanie has worn a beautiful chest-length hair combed with very natural waves and an open fringe. It’s not about any trend haircut. It is not a bob nor does it pretend to be and it is appreciated. It is the hair that all women have worn at least once in their lives because it is flattering – it frames the face and softens the features – and simple. A classic. The Chanel nº5 of haircuts.

Dakota Johnson at the presentation of “Suspiria” at the Venice Film Festival in 2018. Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Getty Images

A classic haircut at 33

Dakota Johnson is one of the great experts in this haircut. She has worn it in different lengths and with different types of highlights, but in essence it is always the same: even hair combed with waves and open bangs. At thirty-three years old, she knows what looks good on her, what shades and lengths are kind to her features, and far from having learned this lesson from her mother –more given to hair experiments–, she has done completely alone. Perhaps through trial and error, perhaps with the certainty that it is born in some and is not acquired over the years.

The mother followed the advice of the daughter and not the other way around or the definitive proof that there are certain decisions in which age does not intervene (haircuts included).