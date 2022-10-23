Melanie Griffith gets the same haircut as her daughter Dakota and the result is wow

Melanie Griffith I attended the premiere of Halloween Ends in Los Angeles and posed for photographers with a new haircut that reminds us of the one her daughter is wearing right now dakota johnsona layered haircut for long hair with an open fringe of the most flattering and total trend this 2022. It seems that this time it has been Melanie, the one who has been advised by her daughter, a benchmark of beauty and style and who wears a hair look like his mother’s this season. The truth is that Melanie Griffith feels like a glove and is a cut that is pure fashion always on the catwalks and in street style.

the cut that favors 30 and 60

Melanie Griffith with her flattering new layered haircut at the premiere of Halloween Ends in Los Angeles.GTres Online.

Melanie Griffith’s new timeless cut suits all types of faces and even more so if we accompany it with some highlights spectacular lights as the actress does. Without a doubt, a hair look that shows that both actresses and mother and daughter are like two drops of water. Of course, while Melanie chooses to wear her hair with blonde highlights, Dakota opts for the range of chestnuts so trendy this fall.

And going back to Melanie’s haircut, it reminds us of the iconic hair she wore in the movie too much and that he carried for years. So we love that she’s back because it works great on her blonde hair with babylight highlights.

A layered cut that always looks good

Dakota Johnson has inspired her mom to sport a new layered haircut with open bangs that frames the face and is flattering at any age.GTres Online.

Layered cuts are perfect for all face types as shown by both Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson. And it is that they feel great and always evolve without ever going out of style. Even, as he assures us Jose Sanchezcreative director of the salon Oramai“many times they help us to hide small imperfections, for example to round faceswith an important forehead, help us create harmony by creating a frame around our face”.

