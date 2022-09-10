Melanie Griffith, the Beckhams, Elton John, Ricky Martin… Celebrities react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, at 96 years of age and after seventy years of reign, has moved everyone. The monarch was much loved and respected not only for the British, so the news has overwhelmed everyone, as reflected on social networks. These have been filled with reactions from anonymous and famous people who show their sadness at the death.

From Spain, well-known faces such as Naty Abascal or Vicky Martín Berrocal have wanted to say goodbye to Isabel II. The first of hers has referred to her as “an incredible example of a woman”while the designer describes it as “the rock on which the modern United Kingdom was built”.

Actress Melanie Griffith requested that “God bless Queen Elizabeth II”. Other personalities from the sector such as Kate Hudson, Lily Collins or Millie Bobby Brown, who quotes one of the monarch’s mythical phrases: “I declare before all of you that my whole life, whether long or short, will be dedicated to your service”.

From music, one of the most emotional tributes has come from Elton John: “Along with the rest of the nation, I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth. She is an inspiring woman and has guided the country through some of our best and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine warmth. Queen Elizabeth has been a very important part of my life, from my childhood to today and I will miss her very much.”

Ricky Martin has chosen to honor the one who is for him “a true inspiration” with a photo in which he appears next to her, while Céline Dion has thanked the work of “public service” that Elizabeth II has done during these 70 years.

The Beckham family, who has always shown great admiration for the queen, acknowledges that she is experiencing difficult times due to this death. The footballer assured: “How devastated we feel today shows what she has meant to people in this country and around the world.” For her part, Victoria is clear that “she will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service”.

The endless expressions of affection and sadness reflects what Queen Elizabeth II has been for Great Britain and the whole world, where it has become a great icon over the years.