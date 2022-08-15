Melanie Griffith’s black dress and her unexpected accessory

She was, and still is, an icon of the actresses of her generation. Melanie Griffith has celebrated her 65th birthday with several dinners with family and friends, and in them he has shown that black is one of his favorite colors. However, what has attracted the most attention has been an unexpected accessory with which she gives a very avant-garde touch to her look.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Melanie sublimely defended a black roll neck long sleeve dress which, surprise, decided to combine with some lace mittens. A garment that was all the rage in the 80s and that has historically played a fundamental role in the history of women’s fashion.

Why wear mittens in summer?

There are two reasons that have led Melanie Griffith to bet on them. The first could be because they protect the hands from the sun’s rays, thus avoiding stains or any other external aggression. The second is because stylize hands. Other celebrities such as Madonna or Diane Keaton have signed up for this accessory from the age of 60. Not to mention the absolute king of them, karl lagerfeld.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The kaiser of fashion made them a hallmark and in fact it was he who transferred his passion for them to Madonna. However, Karl did say in an interview that when he was only 14 years old he wanted to smoke because his mother smoked “like crazy. My mother told me: ‘You shouldn’t smoke. Your hands are not very beautiful, and it shows when you smoke.’ “, he affirmed, thus spreading the legend that what he was looking for with the mittens was to hide his hands.

Melanie Griffith, style icon at 65

Although she has been away from the stage for a while, the mother of Stella del Carmen and Dakota Johnson continues to be one of the most elegant women of her generation. Proof of this is that through her Instagram account, the interpreter, ex-wife of Antonio Banderas, delights her followers with her outfits and her beauty looks.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io