Mélanie Laurent on the challenges of being an actress and film director

Just like other years, this 2022 InStyle Mexico has a presence in Cannes and we can listen to incredible filmmakers and talents such as Mélanie Laurent and Clara Luciani.

Women in Motion is an initiative created by the Kering Group to try to promote a change in the inequities in the arts industry, carrying out various events and activities throughout the year.

In Cannes, each edition talks are held with various personalities from the cinema: actresses, directors, singers, producers and directors, who give their point of view on feminism and cinema, as well as sharing quite interesting details about their life and how they They have paved the way for the industry.

On this occasion we were able to be at the talk of Clara Luciani (French singer) and Mélanie Laurent, a French actress internationally recognized for her great work in film as both director and actress.

Mélanie Laurent and Clara Luciani: the love for art guides them

Clara Luciani is one of the leading women of the French song of our time, with great successes inside and outside of France, she has been able to demonstrate that all the work and love put into something you like will always bear fruit.

In this talk, he discussed what he is most passionate about creating music, his inspiration in poetry, and his love for the work of Jacques Demy and Michel Legrand. Her work reflects what she does to support more women in the music industry.

“I have always considered that being a woman was not an obstacle to my career, but rather a challenge,” said Clara Luciani inside one of the most enigmatic suites of the Hotel Majestic Barriere, one of the most famous on La Croisette for hosting many of the celebrities of the cinematographic encounter.

Cinema was created in France and it is not unknown that many of the most talented film directors were born in this land, such as Agnès Varda and Jacques Demy. The singer mentioned that for her to see Les Demoiselles de Rochefort It was an epiphany, because when he finished seeing it, he told his mother: I want to sing all my life.

And in the other artistic field, Mélanie Laurent is one of the most important representatives of French cinema over the years, she has participated in films by Quentin Tarantino, has her own music album and is the director of several films that have been selected at festivals as important as Cannes.

During the talk in the Kering Suite, Laurent talked about his perception of cinema and feminism, what has happened with the industry since the #MeToo movement began, which has helped to try to change and make progress within the sector.

On her experiences as a woman on set, she commented, “I met the gaze of a crew member who told me: You can’t show any weakness here! I could not believe it. I don’t understand why we women aren’t allowed to break down from time to time. I actually broke down at the end, and that didn’t stop the movie from being made.”

For Mélanie, the gaze of women in the cinema is essential, she comments that for her it is impossible not to film the experiences of women on the screen. And we can see it in her films, each of them recounting experiences that might seem foreign but are finally being explored in the cinema.

It is always a delight to be able to enjoy these talks with leading women in the industry and learn more about them, and thanks to these Kering talks, we can learn more about what is happening in this sector and how it has changed over time.

Mélanie Laurent Movies You Must See

as director

breathe (2014), is available at Filmin Latino and Cinépolis KLIC.

morning (2015) is a documentary that he co-directed with Cyril Lyon and is also in Filmin Latino and Cinépolis KILC.

And his first film in English, Galveston (2018), starring Elle Fanning, you can find it on Apple TV, Google Play Movies and YouTube.

As an actress

Mélanie began acting in France in the 1990s and has dozens of credits in both independent and Hollywood films. We recommend Don’t Worry, I’m Fine, Inglourious Basterds, Le Concert, Beginners, Enemy Y oxygen.

