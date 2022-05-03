Melanoma, 20-30% hidden on the neck and head, difficult to see – Medicine

A black or more often red or pink speck hidden in the hair should not be underestimated.

Although the head and neck represent only 9% of the body’s surface, they host between 20% and 30% of cases of melanoma, a very aggressive skin cancer. If in those with little hair there is an extra chance of identifying it at the onset, when the melanoma is on the scalp the prognosis is more often fatal, precisely because it is more difficult to identify.

However, hairdressers and barbers can also contribute. This is explained by the Italian Melanoma Intergroup (Imi) which launches an appeal to team up for early diagnosis.

“Hairdressers and beauticians – underlines Ignazio Stanganelli, president of IMI and director of the Skin Cancer Unit Irccs Istituto Romagnolo for the Study of Tumors – can highlight the presence of any suspicious lesions, suggesting that the person concerned make a dermatological examination”. For this reason, says Gianni Bassoli, president of the hairdressers of Cna (National Confederation of Crafts and Small and Medium Enterprises), “we believe it is important to inform and sensitize them on the subject so that they can have the basic knowledge useful for identifying any anomalies and promptly report them to your customer “. “It is necessary to abolish taboos and speak openly – adds Giovanna Niero, president of AIMa.Me, the Association of Melanoma and Skin Cancer Patients -. No to the fear of reporting something wrong and having the courage to push the customer to do it. a specialist check. But whoever receives the alert must have the humility to listen “.

More common among the elderly than among the young, scalp melanoma affects men six times more frequently than women. The average age of patients is 65 years, almost 10 years older than in patients with melanoma localized on the trunk or limbs. This is likely due to the higher incidence of alopecia and higher ultraviolet damage to the scalp.