Melanoma, a high-fiber diet improves the response to immunotherapy

An American study highlights the importance of the gut microbiota and fiber to fight the progression of this skin cancer

A high-fiber diet can improve the response to immunotherapy in patients suffering from melanoma, going to act on intestinal microbiota. This is what emerges from a study conducted by researchers from the American National Cancer Institute (NCI) and the University of Texas and published in Science.

High-fiber diet to improve melanoma immunotherapy: the study –

The researchers noted that among patients with advanced melanoma who underwent immunotherapy with the so-called immune checkpoint inhibitors, those who consumed at least 20 grams per day of fiber in their diets had a longer survival without the disease progressing.

Conversely, using probiotics seemed to somehow diminish the effectiveness of the therapy. And this despite just the probiotics, together with fibers which have an action prebiotic, positively influence the intestinal microbiota.

The effects of diet on the microbiota also in the case of melanoma –

“The results suggest that by going to act on the intestinal microbiota it may affect the patient’s ability to respond to immunotherapy, ”explained Professor Giorgio Trinchieri, from the NCI Cancer Research Center and co-author of the study. “A high-fiber diet such as those present in fruit, vegetables and legumes can improve our response to immunotherapy “.

Immunotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors and melanoma –

L’immunotherapy with so-called immune checkpoint inhibitorsi helps restore the immune system’s natural ability to recognize and kill cancer cells.

These drugs have been used with particular success in the treatment of melanoma, improving and extending the life expectancy of patients with advanced cancer sometimes even years, the researchers point out.

However, for some patients, immune checkpoint inhibitors are unable to stop the growth of tumors.

The role of the gut microbiota in the response to immunotherapy –

Previous studies have already suggested that the composition of bacteria present in the intestine, the so-called intestinal microbiota or bacterial flora, can affect the response to the immunotherapy.

A recent study by researcher Romina Goldszmid of the NCI’s Center for Cancer Research showed that guinea pigs fed a pectin-rich diet, a fiber present in abundance especially in apples, they were able to prevent the growth of tumors by activating immune cells and reprogramming the microenvironment of the tumor.

Microbiota and immunotherapy: the importance of fibers (less than probiotics) –

In this study conducted by Dr Trinchieri, the researchers observed the composition of intestinal microbiota, eating habits and use of probiotics among patients treated for advanced melanoma with immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Patients who consumed at least 20 grams of fiber per day lived longer without their cancer progressing than those who ate a lower-fiber diet.

Specifically, each increase of 5 grams of fiber in the diet corresponded to a 30% lowering of the risk of disease progression.

“The impact of fiber and probiotics on the intestinal microbiota it’s just part of the bigger picture, ”Dr Trincheri told Science. “Several factors can affect a melanoma patient’s ability to respond to immunotherapy. Nevertheless, from these data the microbiota seems to be one of the dominant factors “.