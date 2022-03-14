Melate, Revancha and Revanchita issues March 11, 2022

melate, Rematch and little revenge are raffles of the National lottery coordinated by the public sector body Forecasts for Public Assistance. The purpose of this organization is to raise funds through bets, to later allocate them to social assistance programs.

The Melate draw 3559Revancha and Revanchita, carried out the past friday march 11offered an accumulated bag of 459 million pesos. The game consists of an urn from which seven spheres are randomly chosen with the winning numbers, they can be figures between 1 and 56.

The first six numbers are called natural numbers, while the seventh is named as an additional number. In order to win, the numbers you choose on your ticket must match at least two natural numbers, the more they match, the greater the prize.

Well, having said the above, it could be that you have tried your luck in some of the games that we mentioned before, for this reason, we will tell you what the winning numbers are; luck!

Winning numbers for Melate 3559, Revancha and Revanchita, for March 11, 2022

MELATE : 09, 17, 29, 37, 49, 50, and the additional number 02.

: 09, 17, 29, 37, 49, 50, and the additional number 02. REMATCH : 02, 07, 18, 42, 45, 53.

: 02, 07, 18, 42, 45, 53. REVENGE: 11, 17, 18, 33, 36, 47.

Consider that the winner has up to 60 calendar days to make the payment of their prize valid, they are counted from the next day of the contest or draw. After that period of time the winner would not have the right to demand payment, and the funds in question would go to the TESORERY of the Federationfor the benefit of the Public assistance.

All winners who receive a prize must pay the corresponding tax that is ruled according to article 163 of the Law on Income Tax. Finally, you should know that you can consult all the terms and conditions of the draw on the back of your participating ticket, as well as the game regulations.