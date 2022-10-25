Melatonin Addicts: Is It Disrupting Our Dreams? | Health & Wellness

Melatonin in capsules, jellies or drops has invaded the bedside tables in Spain. The object of desire is clear: sleep long, quickly and well; someone said sleep was the new sex. Melatonin has been in Spain for years; In 2007, the first sleeping drug whose active ingredient was melatonin was authorized, in doses of 2 milligrams (mg) per pill. In addition, the marketing of food supplements with this hormone was authorized provided that the doses did not exceed 1.9 mg. Since then, consumption has skyrocketed, peaking exuberantly during the pandemic, when pharmacists recall selling as many as 30 boxes in a day. A study published in JAMA In 2018, it was already warned that more than twice as much melatonin was being consumed in the United States than in the previous decade, and scientific evidence reports mild side effects that subside spontaneously. However, some users talk on social networks about nightmares and strange dreams after taking it. Is melatonin altering our dreams?

The hormone of darkness, as the Norwegian journalist Sigri Sandberg calls it in her essay ode to darkness (Captain Swing, 2022) is secreted in the pineal gland when the brain stops receiving the natural light signal, between three and four in the morning it experiences its moment of glory. Its production decreases with age. Among its functions is to prepare us for sleep by dilating blood vessels and reducing body temperature, although it is also a very powerful antioxidant. Melatonin secretion is altered by the abundance of artificial light. What we do when we take a melatonin pill or gummy is supplement a function of our body that is altered by an excessively illuminated life, where there is little difference between day and night, a circumstance that disturbs the secretion of the hormone that is governed by circadian rhythms.

Experts call those pills that we take “exogenous melatonin” to differentiate it from what we secrete or should secrete without help. “It is the hormone par excellence involved in the regulation of the wake-sleep cycle and its primary function is the induction of sleep. Its main synthesis resides in the pineal gland, although it is currently known that it is synthesized in other organs such as the retina, bone marrow, skin, serotonin-producing cells of the gastrointestinal tract, the cerebellum and the immune system”, explains the doctor Alba García-Aragón is a medical specialist at the Sleep Research Institute in Madrid.

“A circadian cycle lasts 24 hours. The start of melatonin secretion coincides with the time of day when the concentration of adenosine is highest, a substance produced by brain activity during wakefulness, and when it accumulates it causes a feeling of exhaustion. In this way, sleep would be facilitated both by the accumulation of adenosine and by the progressive attenuation of light that leads to the secretion of melatonin”, explains García-Aragón.

A meta-analysis of 19 clinical trials involving more than 1,600 adults and children with sleep disorders showed that melatonin reduced the time to fall asleep by seven minutes, increased the time spent asleep by 8 minutes, and increased the overall quality of sleep . It also showed that melatonin helped relieve short-term insomnia caused by jet lag after travel.

There are as many types of melatonin on the market as there are insomniacs in the world. That diversity explains the varied experiences that regular users of this supplement have. Those that are marketed are usually differentiated by dose and mode of release. “Each type is prescribed based on the symptoms reported by the patient and according to the results obtained in a previous sleep study. For this reason, it is difficult to say that one melatonin is better than another, since each treatment must be individualized”, says the doctor.

use and abuse

There are few studies on the use and abuse of melatonin and the experts consulted speak of “lack of long-term quality data”. Dr. Odile Romero, coordinator of the Sleep Unit at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, ​​says that she has only had to withdraw melatonin due to headache. In her clinical experience, she has also not seen patients who have developed addiction or who have nightmares.

However, some users do report such bad dreams. “I stopped taking melatonin the day I dreamed I was an accessory to murder. It was a very vivid dream and the victim was a great from Spain. This is a real testimony of someone who prefers to hide his name, and who maintains, against the criteria of several experts, that it was the melatonin that caused him dreams, at least strange. Claudia DC bought the bottles of 60 2 mg pills on Amazon. She also remembers “disturbing, diverse and very elaborate dreams. So many things happened to me that I woke up exhausted, as if I had just returned from a trip.” She went to the doctor and was prescribed extended release melatonin and she stopped dreaming. Anabel V. C started taking it to alleviate the jet lag of the trips. “I left her because of the nightmares. I prefer to sleep badly”. Months later she gave it another try with smaller daily doses. “Now I have hyper-realistic dreams all night, like it’s a movie, but they’re not nightmares. It serves me for what I need,” she says. MM takes it every night, but she has her strategy: “I calculate the time and only take it when I know I have eight hours of sleep ahead of me, otherwise I spend the whole next day with a hangover.”

Two of the people interviewed for this report buy melatonin in the United States to get higher concentrations. In the United States, it is sold as a dietary supplement and is not regulated by the FDA. Here the European Food Safety Authority considers any dose greater than 2 mg to be a medicine, which is why Enrique M. buys 12 mg at any CVS in Miami. “And I take them two by two, I already notice that it’s been a while, but I don’t have nightmares, he says. Yenima. S. also brings them from outside. “I take 5mg. when I have rebellious insomnia, the 1.9 authorized in Europe are of no use to me”.

hangover and drowsiness

Studies register as the most common side effects of melatonin consumption the sensation of hangover and drowsiness during the day, headache, dizziness, hypothermia and fatigue. “In any case, almost all reported adverse effects are considered mild or moderate in severity and tend to resolve spontaneously within a few days, or immediately after discontinuing treatment,” points out Dr. García-Aragón.

Can you be hooked on melatonin? Again there are few studies on the matter, and those that exist deny it. While many patients claim to be addicted. On Tiktok the hashtag #melatoninaaddict has a million views and on the Reddit forums nothing else is talked about. Neither of the two platforms can compete with a clinical trial, but the truth is that both have very active conversations on the subject. Dr. Romero is not aware of physical addiction to melatonin, she has not even found scientific evidence in this regard. “But I think it does have a placebo effect and that many people fall asleep more easily just by taking certain products with melatonin or other anxiolytic profile supplements,” she reasons. She has also not found physical addiction García-Aragón in her consultation. “And therefore I have not seen withdrawal symptoms when stopping its consumption,” says this expert, who has also observed “some psychological dependence in patients under prolonged melatonin treatment.”

García-Aragón indicates that melatonin is only effective when the person has a circadian rhythm disorder. For example, an advance or delay in the start of melatonin secretion, or due to insufficient secretion of the hormone. “If insomnia is chronic, the result of a different organic pathology, the original problem that alters the sleep pattern should be solved”. In his opinion, the most frequent error in the use of melatonin is “chronic consumption without having done a previous melatonin secretion test, the only way to know how internal secretion is regulated”.

The so-called intensive consumers have been taking increasing doses of the hormone for more than five years. Are these practices dangerous? Dr. Romero says that she has not seen “significant adverse effects”, and points out: “There is some debate and scientific controversy about whether high doses of melatonin could saturate the MT1 and MT2 receptors, which are responsible for binding with the hormone and , this would reduce its effect”. As a precaution and in the absence of studies that support the safety of long-term consumption of melatonin, Dr. García-Aragón does not recommend maintaining treatment for more than three months.

Several systematic reviews of studies have attempted to qualify the side effects of prolonged use of melatonin and have indeed found a lack of scientific evidence. Experts believe that the risks of intensive consumption are minimal, but they also warn that there is no quality data to confirm this.

Are we dramatizing hyper-realistic nightmares and blaming melatonin? This study maintains that 85% of adults have at least one nightmare a year, and between 4% and 10% of the population have one a week, probably related to stress. But no work had dared to ensure that nightmares or very vivid dreams could be related to a drug. Until this 2019 review, which listed nightmares as a “rare but serious” side effect of melatonin supplements.

Its authors who have coined the term “melatonin dreams” believe that bad dreams can be explained by one of the proven effects of the hormone: lengthening the time we stay asleep.

We dream a lot in REM sleep. In 2004, a study showed that people taking 3mg melatonin spent significantly more time in this phase where rapid eye and muscle movements occur and brain metabolism increases by 20%. It is not a phase associated with rest. “Normally REM sleep begins 90 minutes after falling asleep, the first period lasts 10 minutes and then it lengthens throughout the night. In the REM phase is where dreams and the worst nightmares occur, ”specifies another investigation from 2021. Sleeping more can open the door to dreamland. And also nightmares.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Wellness in Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.