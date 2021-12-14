Melaverde 12 December, Albenga, Noberasco family, Cavallino valley

All the news on the new journey of Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto in today’s episode. The advances.

Green apple returns with the episode of Sunday 12 December 2021. At the center of the story is the search for agricultural and agro-food excellence in our country. After last week’s trip, here’s where the two conductors are today Ellen Hidding And Vincenzo Venuto.

Melaverde 12 December in Albenga

This week Green apple will reach the center of Albenga. Here the first Italian boutique entirely dedicated to dried fruit was born. A historic shop recovered from Noberasco family, whose story begins in 1908 with an investment of 2000 lire by the great-grandfather Benedetto.

Initially Blessed markets the traditional fruit and vegetables of the Albenga plain. But soon he began to import dates and the curious ones fruits (semi) roasted and salted in Italy, from all over the world. More than 100 years and 4 generations have passed since that first small business. And today theirs is one of the leading European companies in the marketing and production of dried fruit.

In recent years, a dream has come true: to create one 100% Italian supply chain, from cultivation to the table. A dream that, as we will see, has become reality. It is an episode dedicated to the world of dried fruit which, today more than ever, is present on our tables not only during the holidays, but all year round.

Flavors of the Sea

Vincenzo Venuto then he goes to Jesolo. There are places where the word “balance” is the most important key to understanding what it is based on survival of an entire biological system.

Melaverde tells you about one of those places in this episode. We are in Cavallino Valley, one of 33 fishing valleys which open north and south of the Venice lagoon. Here a centuries-old balance between land and water survives, but also between man and the environment. It is the man who forged these valleys, but always respecting and protecting the original natural characteristics of the territory. And he did it to carry on an ancient fishing system.

A long time ago the local populations understood that, with the changing of the seasons, so does the behavior of the fish that went in and out of the lagoon. They thus found a way to make it grow in the canals and basins of the valleys, and then fish at the right time.

The program tells this story. Then we will also see another ancient fishing system with the balance and then, we will discover many typical flavors of this land, which seems almost suspended between water, earth and sky.