Melaverde 23 January, Val di Sole, Alpago, Belluno Prealps, Franco, Illari

All the information on the places where the two conductors Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto are today.

Green apple comes back with the episode of Sunday 23 January. The appointment is on Canale 5 at 11.55 in the morning day time. Also today Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto they go to the discovery, for the viewers, of the agricultural and gastronomic excellences of our country. After last week’s trip, here’s where they are today, the two conductors on the road.

Melaverde 23 January. Val di Sole delicacies

In the 23rd January episode of Melaverde, we will discover that, in Italy, the chocolate that is increasingly popular is dark chocolate. The time of year when it is consumed the most is Easter.

Every Italian eats about 4 kilos of chocolate per year, against nine kili of Swiss and Germans. Instead, the largest cocoa processors in the world are the Dutch.

Melaverde accompanies the Canale 5 audience on a journey to discover chocolate. In Val di Sole, in Trentino, there is a company that produces many types of chocolate, dark, milk, white, embellished with many other delicious ingredients, including products that are born in the area.

Then it will be the turn of a young chef who will create a menu with savory recipes with the presence of cocoa or chocolate among the ingredients.

And then you will go to the pastry shop to see other irresistible desserts made not only with chocolate but also, in this case, with local raw materials.

In the Conca dell’Alpago, in the Belluno Prealps

Franco and Illari until recently they were leading another life. Franco had a construction company and Illari was a hairdresser. For a year now, they have been living in one mountain hut with about 800 animals including Alpagota sheep, Gray Alpine cows, horses, donkeys, pigs. And even Yak, Tibetan cattle with extraordinary ability to adapt to the harsh mountain climates.

They are animals capable of living at very high altitudes, even beyond the 6000 meters. In the malga of Illari and Franco, in the Conca dell’Alpago, in the Belluno Prealps, have not only found an ideal habitat, but have also gained a very important role in the protection of the extraordinary environment that surrounds them.

In this episode Melaverde will tell the story of Illari and Franco and their animals. And then there story of Cristiano, a pastry chef who mainly uses local products in his typical sweets that he goes to look for in the small artisan farms of the Conca dell’Alpago.