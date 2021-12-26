Melaverde 26 December, Storo, Pisa, truffle, Agri90, Hidding, Venuto

All the news on the new stage where two conductors go in today’s episode. Advances.

Green apple returns on December 26 with a new episode. Once again the two conductors on the road will be looking for the excellence of ours village in the agro-food, tourism and gastronomic sectors. The appointment is at 11.55 every Sunday on Canale 5. After the trip of the last episode, let’s see where they are today Ellen Hidding And Vincenzo Venuto.

Melaverde 26 December in Storo in Trentino

Green apple will be today at Storo, in Trentino to tell the story of one agricultural cooperative that in 30 years has transformed this land into the land of gold. The yellow flour of Storo and its polenta are today known throughout Italy, but in recent years, Agri90 has rediscovered another great tradition: cultivation of particular varieties of wheat that produce stone-ground white flours of the highest quality.

In Tuscany for the truffle

Later the program also goes to Tuscany, in the countryside around Pisa, to talk about one of the greatest gastronomic excellences of all time. Think that they have been known since ancient times, they grow underground for years in symbiosis with the plants that host them and as soon as they are ripe, they release unique aromas and flavors that make them as precious as diamonds.

But in particular, what is the truffle? And how does it develop, how does it grow underground? To do this we will know the Savini family that for four generations has hunted fine truffles carrying on a tradition started in 1920 by the great-grandfather Giuseppe and continued until today. Recently one was born unique reality which markets these delicacies and produces particular products based on truffles. We will go hunting for truffles, discover their characteristics and understand how to best use them in the kitchen.

It will be an episode dedicated to greatest excellences of the earth.

Melaverde makes 700 episodes

Today Melaverde celebrates an important birthday: it celebrates the 700 episodes broadcast. This is an important milestone made by more than 1400 topics And 23 years which have allowed the program to be one of the longest-running and most popular programs on the Italian television scene.

The program is also available on MediasetPlay.