Melaverde 31 October 2021, rice, catering, germplasm bank

All the news on today’s episode of the program conducted on Canale 5 by Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto.

Green apple returns with the episode of Sunday 31 October 2021. The two hosts are, as always, looking for the excellence of our country in the agricultural and agro-food sectors. Here, in particular, where they go today Ellen Hidding And Vincenzo Venuto, after last week’s trip.

Melaverde 31 October 2021 rice cultivation

Italy is the largest European rice producer with over 50% of the total production. And it is in our country that some of the best rice in the world is grown. There are more than 200 varieties. In Italy it exists the National Risi Authority, a public body created with the mission of protecting, promoting and controlling the entire Italian rice sector.

But not only. The organization also deals with experimentation and research on rice. In fact, we will see how rice is grown, harvested and processed. But also experimental cells and greenhouses, particular laboratories and strange tunnels where any type of atmospheric condition can be recreated. All this serves to create new varieties, to test resilience in nature, to develop more and more quality rice and eco-sustainable in the face of climate change which also in agriculture are imposing important investments in scientific research. There is also one within the organization germplasm bank, which has preserved more than 1500 different varieties of this cereal since 1850. Ancient varieties that today are fundamental for the creation of new varieties. A journey between past and future that, perhaps, no one has ever told before.

In the world of catering

Among the many acronyms and acronyms that exist in the food world there is also this: ho.re.ca. It stands for hotels, restaurants and cafes or even catering. This is the acronym under which the whole world gathers of who administers food and drink. In this huge sector, for years now, a path has developed, alternative to the classic cuisine, present for example in hotels. Lunches and dinners are prepared by a specialized external company, portioned, packaged with the most modern technologies, and then taken to the place where they will be served.

There are many today the structures, even of high level, who adopt this system, because the product is safe, good, and can range from the most typical traditional to innovative and new concept dishes.

The company that Melaverde visits today specializes in the production of delicious recipes based on fish and all other seafood products. Some dishes must be heated, some not, as in the case, for example, of raw fish. A lot of technology at the service of quality and flavor.

The episode of Melaverde on October 31st is also available on MediasetPlay.