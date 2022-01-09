Melaverde 9 January, Daniele Montali, Valle Grana, Castelmagno Dop

All the news on the new two locations where the presenters of the program broadcast on Canale 5 go.

Green apple comes back with the episode of Sunday 9 January 2022. The appointment is on Canale 5 at 11.55. Even today the two on the road conductors are looking for the agro-food and gastronomic excellence of our country. After last week’s trip, here are the milestones they reach today Ellen Hidding And Vincenzo Venuto.

Melaverde January 9, 2022, in Emilia

This week Green apple will talk about Raw Ham and to do this he will reach Emilia, the capital of this great excellence, where together with Daniele Montali, master ham maker, we will discover how the prince of Italian cold cuts is born.

Daniele inherited from his grandfather and father a tradition that has reached today fourth generation. The philosophy is carried forward that not all hams are the same. And a product worked following the knowledge handed down from father to son can really make a difference.

We will start by understanding what they are the ingredients that are used to make an extraordinary raw ham and what are the attentions and moments of rest that make it unique.

We will then follow the processing starting from the raw material and then see how it is processed and prepared for a slow controlled drying. We will find out later how to prepare a ham, how it should be served and above all how to best enjoy it in extraordinary dishes and recipes.

Castelmagno PDO

This week Melaverde will reach the Grana Valley, province of Cuneo, an area that has always been dedicated to grazing and pastoralism where over the centuries the art of producing a traditional cheese that only here releases unique flavors and aromas.

Think that it was born around the year 1000 and is considered today the prince of this valley. We will know the Castelmagno PDO. We will follow the path of the milk that from the pastures of the area reaches the dairy where the master cheesemakers work it exactly as in the past.

Think they serve minimal 6 working days to obtain a shape and at least 2 months of aging for the fresh, but the more this cheese is cured and brushed on the wooden scales, the more it refines its characteristics in flavors and unique perfumes. There will be the usual appointment in the kitchen with curious recipes and traditional dishes.