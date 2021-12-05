Melaverde December 5, pink lady, high altitude farming, Highland cows
All the news on the new journey that the two conductors Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto undertake today.
Green apple returns with the episode of December 5th. The appointment is on Canale 5, at 11.55. Once again the two on the road conductors will be discovering the agricultural and food excellence of our country. After last week’s trip, here are the places where they are today Ellen Hiddiung And Vincenzo Venuto.
Melaverde December 5, the Pink Lady
Let’s see the characteristics of the Pink Lady. As we all know there are green apples, yellow apples, or red apples. But there is a pink apple that in the last 25 years has united all of Europe making itself known for its unique organoleptic qualities, its crunchiness and its unmistakable color.
This week Green apple reveals the organized supply chain behind it with Pink Lady apple. The program begins by knowing the characteristics of this apple. Then he dwells on his cultivation that he boasts state-of-the-art systems managed with techniques that aim at the final quality of the fruit. But also to safeguard the territory and the biodiversity that live there. We will follow the collection closely and the entire supply chain, until we enter the organized establishments where each apple is calibrated, checked and certified. Thus it arrives on our tables as fruit of the highest quality. It will be an episode dedicated to pink apple par excellence, excellent to eat as it is, but also perfect in the kitchen for desserts and imaginative recipes.
Melaverde, High Altitude Agriculture
Melaverde, in the episode of December 5, then goes to Serina to talk about a project for “High altitude agriculture”.
There is an important fact on which we must reflect: it is expected that the world demand of animal products will grow. And perhaps it will even double in the coming decades. This will happen, above all, because the world population will continue to grow.
Today we are almost 8 billion, before the end of the century, we will arrive at 10 billion. And every economic sector will have to deal with this.
The land, the water, all natural resources they will be put under even more pressure. And it is now clear that it is necessary to review the functioning of many productive sectors.
Agriculture and certainly one of them. A breeding project called GrassFed. There is a movement of breeders, scientists, international institutions that are focusing on this type of breeding, which goes back a little to the origins of the pastoral tradition. It goes back to when the animals lived on what the natural pastures of a territory offered.
No flour, no cereals in the diet of Highland cows, particularly rustic Scottish cows suitable for grazing even in marginal mountain environments.
A vision without a doubt sustainable from an environmental point of view, but equally sustainable from an economic point of view? It seems so. Finally, Melaverde also enters a mine where a cheese called is still matured today “Minadur”.