Melaverde December 5, pink lady, high altitude farming, Highland cows

All the news on the new journey that the two conductors Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto undertake today.

Green apple returns with the episode of December 5th. The appointment is on Canale 5, at 11.55. Once again the two on the road conductors will be discovering the agricultural and food excellence of our country. After last week’s trip, here are the places where they are today Ellen Hiddiung And Vincenzo Venuto.

Melaverde December 5, the Pink Lady

Let’s see the characteristics of the Pink Lady. As we all know there are green apples, yellow apples, or red apples. But there is a pink apple that in the last 25 years has united all of Europe making itself known for its unique organoleptic qualities, its crunchiness and its unmistakable color.

This week Green apple reveals the organized supply chain behind it with Pink Lady apple. The program begins by knowing the characteristics of this apple. Then he dwells on his cultivation that he boasts state-of-the-art systems managed with techniques that aim at the final quality of the fruit. But also to safeguard the territory and the biodiversity that live there. We will follow the collection closely and the entire supply chain, until we enter the organized establishments where each apple is calibrated, checked and certified. Thus it arrives on our tables as fruit of the highest quality. It will be an episode dedicated to pink apple par excellence, excellent to eat as it is, but also perfect in the kitchen for desserts and imaginative recipes.

Melaverde, High Altitude Agriculture

Melaverde, in the episode of December 5, then goes to Serina to talk about a project for “High altitude agriculture”.