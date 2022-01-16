Melaverde January 16, food preserves, Mugello, Limousine, conductors

All the news on the places where they go this Sunday, the two conductors Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto.

Green apple comes back with the episode of Sunday 16th January 20022. The two on the road conductors are once again in search of the agricultural, agri-food and gastronomic excellences of our country. After last week’s trip, here are the milestones they reach today Ellen Hidding And Vincenzo Venuto.

Melaverde January 16, canned food

This Sunday Melaverde will talk about Canned food, that is jars containing peppers, artichokes, mushrooms and much more. Products immediately ready to be used as an ingredient in the kitchen or to be served on our tables.

Thinking about the quality of these preserves we are often skeptical. But this Sunday we will understand that behind a simple jar there is a world made of technology, quality, research of the best raw materials and respect for authentic flavors.

One knows something family that gives three generations has specialized in the preparation of all types of preserves. A family that has tried to give the consumer back the true flavors of the earth.

All this is possible thanks to a tailor-made production process that boasts accurate selections and delicate technological treatments. These measures allow to keep intact in the jars all the organoleptic values ​​of the raw materials, even for more than two years. It will be an episode dedicated to canned food, a valid help in the kitchen Green apple does not fail to experiment with recipes and useful tips to amaze our guests at the table.

Mugello and the Limousine

Then we visit a breeding and high genetic selection center of one of the most widespread cattle breeds in the world. The second most raised meat breed in Italy after the Piemontese: the Limousine, bovine originally from the Massif Central in France.

Doing “high genetics” might seem strange. But we could actually imagine this place as a kind of marriage agency for cattle, highly specialized, which brings together bulls and mares with certain characteristics, in order to have better and better offspring.

The goal is to improve the breed more and more, or at least to obtain an ever higher number of calves with standard of champion breed.

This happens in a totally natural way, only thanks to the great experience of those who have been dealing with selection for many years, such as Roberto, the protagonist of today’s history.

The Limousine is a very rustic breed, which can live outdoors all year round, as happens in this breeding which is located in Tuscany, in Mugello, north of Florence.

Mugello it is also an area rich in typical products and simple but rich in flavor dishes. And as always, Melaverde, also in the episode of January 16, dedicates a space in the throat and the great Tuscan and Italian gastronomic tradition. Melaverde can also be used on the MediasetPlay platform.