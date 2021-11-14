Melaverde November 14, Crema countryside, pumpkin, Tuscany, ham

All the news about Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto’s trip today. Here are the stages and the previews.

Green apple comes back with the episode of Sunday 14 November. Like every week, the two on the road conductors are in search of the agricultural and agro-food excellence of our country. After last week’s trip, let’s see where they are today Ellen Hidding And Vincenzo Venuto.

Melaverde November 14 in the Cremasca countryside

This week Melaverde reaches the Cremasca countryside to talk about what we can consider the autumn vegetable par excellence: the pumpkin. Each farmhouse and each farm began its cultivation with sowing in the summer and then waiting for the autumn to harvest the first ripe pumpkins. The pumpkin was then processed and preserved in so many ways. And it became the main ingredient of many recipes today considered great classics of Lombard cuisine and beyond.

He knows something about it the family visited by the program that from a small pumpkin patch and a stable, with seven cows, has created in little more than a century an organic agricultural reality among the most important in Italy.

In the episode retraces the history of this ancient autumn vegetable. We will discover the cultivation and all the processing stages that bring fresh or even already clean and ready pumpkins to our tables. The different varieties, each of which is perfect for a specific use and we will see how the classic mustard is prepared where the pumpkin becomes the undisputed protagonist. And it is also told how the traditional hand-made tortelli and many other curious recipes are born.

Second stop Tuscany

Then Melaverde goes to Tuscany, in the province of Siena, in the beautiful territory of Municipality of San Gimignano, medieval jewel, declared cultural heritage of humanity by Unesco. Land of saffron PDO, land of Vernaccia, the first Italian wine to have obtained the DOC in 1966. But also the land of the king of Tuscan cured meats: the Tuscan PDO ham.

He will be the main protagonist of the story that Melaverde tells. But it will not be the only one: in this wonderful village famous for its towers we will get to know many others symbolic products of the territory and of all of Tuscany.

Breezes and temperate winds from land and sea blow over a protected area from the Apennines that bar the way to the cold north winds that come from the north.

In short, an ideal climate for maturing hams, but also other traditional cured meats. In Tuscany there is an art of preserving meat with salt that has at least begun 1000 years ago. This is joined by an equally ancient tradition in the use of aromatic plants. Pepper, garlic, mastic, myrtle, juniper and other jealously kept secret and handed down from father to son over the centuries.