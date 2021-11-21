Melaverde November 21, Auricchio, Barolo, Cremonese countryside, Rivera

All the news on the new stages of Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto’s journey through Italy. Advances.

Green apple comes back with the episode of Sunday 21 November. The appointment is up Channel 5 at 11.55. Even today the two on the road conductors are traveling around Italy in search of the agro-food and gastronomic excellences of our country. After last week’s trip this is where they are today Ellen Hidding And Vincenzo Venuto.

Melaverde November 21 in the Cremona plain

This week Melaverde reaches the Cremona plain. Here, in the early 1900s, Antonio Auricchio, he decided to bring to the north the production of the family provolone, invented by his father Don Gennaro. Thus he reached a typical southern tradition which, in more than 140 years, has made this stretched curd cheese a great Italian excellence in the world.

Selected milk, one single rennet and one family recipe are certainly the basic ingredients of this provolone. But its undisputed quality also passes through the hand gestures of the master cheesemakers who have been forming and spinning each provolone for generations, and then cured it up to the seasoning rooms where it refines its aromas and flavors, ready to reach our tables. This is an episode dedicated to one of the most famous spun cheeses in the world that we will also discover in tasty recipes and combinations in the kitchen.

Barolo

Italy is the country of beauty and wonder. And it is no coincidence that it is the nation, in the world, with the most UNESCO heritage sites. To date 59. And one of these are the wine-growing landscapes of Piedmont: Langhe-Roero And Monferrato. A territory with a very ancient geological history that begins 30 million years ago, when there was a warm and shallow sea there.

An important story, because it is fundamental, to understand why some of the best grapes in Italy are grown in these hills. Historic vineyards that produce one of the most prestigious and famous wines in the world: the Barolo.

Viewers will then understand what are the elements that make this wine an absolute excellence of Made in Italy. Wine that can only be produced in 11 Municipalities in the province of Cuneo.

An important, complex, intense wine that ages for many months in wooden barrels.

But this is also the story of many men and women, farming families. With their work, they have had the ability to transform a grape that, 60 years ago, farmers sold for a few lire in the markets, into an extraordinary wine fruit. And this, thanks also to the intuition of a man. He was called Arnaldo Rivera. In 1958 he created a cooperative winery, which soon became the reference point for all the small farmers in the area.