Melaverde November 28, inclusion, chestnut groves, patriarchs, Facchinetti

All the news about Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto’s new weekly trip. The previews and the meetings.

Green apple comes back with the episode of Sunday 28th November. The two on the road conductors are still traveling around Italy in search of the agricultural and agro-food excellence of our country. After last week’s trip, here’s where Ellen Hidding and Vincenzo Venuto stop today.

Melaverde November 28 special agricultural cooperatives

This week Melaverde tells the story of one agricultural cooperative social dealing with inclusion, that is, projects to integrate “less fortunate” people into the world of work. Agriculture has proved to be one of the best ways to achieve this goal. We start by going to pick the olives which will become extra virgin olive oil of the highest quality. All this thanks to the particular climate and environmental conditions that characterize the area.

We then move to a fish center where lake and river fish are raised, unique in its kind. The center was created to support local fishing and give value to the fish and gastronomy of fresh water. In a small artisan workshop trout and char. But also less known fish such as agoni and whitefish, typical species of the fish fauna of this and other Italian lakes. Then we also go among the famous ones Franciacorta vineyards, where even there, this social cooperative carries out an important project related to wine.

The Bread Tree

This week’s episode of Melaverde opens in front of a age-old chestnut. The 250-year-old tree is located in the municipality of Paspardo in Valle Camonica, Brescia. Trees are so called Patriarchs and if they could talk, they would tell us the stories of entire generations of families who, thanks to their fruits, were able to have everything they needed to live.

Chestnuts, chestnut flour and timber were the gifts that the chestnut trees returned to the inhabitants of this valley. Due to the abandonment of the mountain, many chestnut groves have been abandoned. But 25 years ago a consortium was born in this municipality which brought the chestnut tradition back to life. There will be surprises. Because there will also be Roby Facchinetti.