Melegnano, a thousand patients for ten days without a general practitioner

With the Borgo left without even a family doctor, protest flares up in the populous district of Melegnano, where the Ats announces the arrival of the new white coat for May 2. The case broke out these days when, after Dr. Elena Morisani left the clinic in Largo Crocetta and the substitute’s activity ended, the area between via Dezza and via Emilia found itself without white coats . With the other doctors who have reached the maximum number of patients, it is not possible to divert the more than one thousand patients of Dr. Morisani to other white coats: awaiting the arrival of the new doctor Umberto Gruppelli on Monday 2 May, Ats recommends contacting the Guard medical in the building at number 69 of via VIII Giugno, where it is active from Monday to Friday from 20 to 8 and on the days before holidays and holidays 24 hours a day. The number to contact the continuity assistance service is 116117, by calling you can receive all the relevant information.

