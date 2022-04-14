Melenie Carmona enjoys her vacations in a yellow bikini and with her jeans unbuttoned

Melanie Carmona She is a girl whose personality has made her gain thousands of fans, even though she has not yet launched as a singer. She is on vacation in Los Cabos and shared with her followers in Instagram some photographs in which she appears next to a bathtub, showing off her tan by wearing a yellow bikini and with her jeans unbuttoned; The message that she wrote next to the images was: “Today Felix was having a good time😝 // have you seen that I got colorsitooooo? 🤩”

The singer’s daughter Alicia Villarreal and the actor Arthur Carmona she inherited her parents’ attractiveness, and in her posts on that social network she proves to be very photogenic, making the most of her role as a model. She recently turned 23 and let him see it in posts that show her posing outside a resort.

Melanie gets along very well with both her father and her mother’s husband (Cruz Martínez); in a photo he posed with the two and expressed the love he has for them: “Inexplicable what my little heart feels when I see the two most important men in my life succeed and achieve extraordinary things together ❤️ I love them with all my soul.”

